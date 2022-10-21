catherine bryars

Catherine Bryars, senior planner with the Bennington County Regional Commission, has been named interim executive director of the Shires Housing.

 Photo provided
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Shires Housing has appointed Catherine Bryars, a planner with the Bennington County Regional Commission, as interim executive director, but the housing expert says she is thinking about pursuing the job on a permanent basis.

The Shires board of directors had sought a transitional leader to replace Stephanie Lane, who stepped down in September, and plans to begin a search process for a permanent replacement in 2023.

“We think Cat will be a great fit,” said Kathryn Leech, president of the nonprofit Shires board. “She has the passion, skills, and community connections to elevate Shires’ mission and goals as we move towards a new chapter in our over 30-year history.”

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Bryars comes to Shires from her role as director of planning for the BCRC, where she has worked for the past six years.

She developed housing policies and regulations with the regional planning organization’s 17 member communities.

“Shires’ work within our communities is vital to our region’s economic and community development,” Bryars said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a role in the future growth of such an admired and successful organization.”

Bryars said Friday she would be stepping down from her post at BCRC and is considering applying for the Shires job next year on a permanent basis.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

“For now, I am focusing on my role as interim director at Shires, but it is likely I will be interested in the permanent director position when the board is ready to undertake that search,” she said.

BCRC HIRING

BCRC Executive Director James Sullivan said Friday, “We have been interviewing for planning positions, including Cat’s. Likely we will have at least a couple of new staff in the not-distant future.”

Sullivan, who is retiring after 33 years with BCRC at the end of the year, said the incoming director, current Assistant Executive Director Bill Colvin, would be overseeing the hiring process.

Sullivan has agreed to continue with BCRC in an advisory role through December.

BACKGROUND

Trained as a land-use planner, Bryars currently serves as vice president of the Vermont Planners Association and secretary of the Northern New England Chapter of the American Planning Association. She brings to Shires previous experience in nonprofit administration and financial management.

She is a Bennington resident who moved here from Mexico with her husband in 2016 to work with the commission. She plans to start in her new position with Shires on Nov. 1.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.