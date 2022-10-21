BENNINGTON — Shires Housing has appointed Catherine Bryars, a planner with the Bennington County Regional Commission, as interim executive director, but the housing expert says she is thinking about pursuing the job on a permanent basis.
The Shires board of directors had sought a transitional leader to replace Stephanie Lane, who stepped down in September, and plans to begin a search process for a permanent replacement in 2023.
“We think Cat will be a great fit,” said Kathryn Leech, president of the nonprofit Shires board. “She has the passion, skills, and community connections to elevate Shires’ mission and goals as we move towards a new chapter in our over 30-year history.”
PLANNING DIRECTOR
Bryars comes to Shires from her role as director of planning for the BCRC, where she has worked for the past six years.
She developed housing policies and regulations with the regional planning organization’s 17 member communities.
“Shires’ work within our communities is vital to our region’s economic and community development,” Bryars said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a role in the future growth of such an admired and successful organization.”
Bryars said Friday she would be stepping down from her post at BCRC and is considering applying for the Shires job next year on a permanent basis.
“For now, I am focusing on my role as interim director at Shires, but it is likely I will be interested in the permanent director position when the board is ready to undertake that search,” she said.
BCRC HIRING
BCRC Executive Director James Sullivan said Friday, “We have been interviewing for planning positions, including Cat’s. Likely we will have at least a couple of new staff in the not-distant future.”
Sullivan, who is retiring after 33 years with BCRC at the end of the year, said the incoming director, current Assistant Executive Director Bill Colvin, would be overseeing the hiring process.
Sullivan has agreed to continue with BCRC in an advisory role through December.
BACKGROUND
Trained as a land-use planner, Bryars currently serves as vice president of the Vermont Planners Association and secretary of the Northern New England Chapter of the American Planning Association. She brings to Shires previous experience in nonprofit administration and financial management.
She is a Bennington resident who moved here from Mexico with her husband in 2016 to work with the commission. She plans to start in her new position with Shires on Nov. 1.