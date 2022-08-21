BENNINGTON – Shires Housing, the town’s major partner in a plan to redevelop the former Bennington High School for housing units, municipal uses and space for nonprofit organizations, has bowed out of the project.
Shires Housing had proposed redeveloping about 70 percent of the 100,000-square-foot former school complex on Main Street into about 40 senior, affordable and market rate housing units.
The town proposes redeveloping about 30 percent of the structure and has entered into a lease with an option to own agreement with the private owner, Christopher Gilbert, who purchased the historic former school in 2020, after it had been vacant for more than a decade.
‘MOVING FORWARD’
Despite the loss of Shires Housing, which has extensive experience developing large housing projects and securing grant funding, the town hopes to bring in another housing partner, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said.
“The project moves forward,” Hurd said in an email. “Shires has stepped back, but we believe we have another partner. Hopefully, that will be firmed up soon. The [project cost] totals are not yet firmed up and we continue to move forward.”
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said a detailed presentation about the project details, including cost figures and schematic designs, is planned during a meeting in September.
“We are still on track to have a special public meeting later in September that focuses specifically on the BenHi project,” she said.
CONFIRMS WITHDRAWAL
Shires Housing last week confirmed the organization’s decision to step away from the project.
“We're glad that the town of Bennington is continuing to move forward with this project to add much-needed housing to the community,” said Madison Kremer, Development Assistant and Communications Specialist with the organization. “While Shires is unable to commit the resources needed to this project at this time, we look forward to working with Bennington on future opportunities.”
LETTER WRITERS
The changes come as critics of the project raise questions in letters to the Banner and during Select Board meetings, contending the lease with an option agreement with Gilbert is too complicated and/or not a good deal for Bennington.
While the final cost figures and other project details are being determined during a due diligence period, the town is paying a monthly rental fee. However, the lease agreement allows the town to “walk away” from the agreement if it determines the project is not feasible, officials have said.
Recent Banner letter writer Jackie Kelly raised questions about the BenHi project and the apparent rejection of a former idea to add a gymnasium to the Bennington Recreation Center. She urged “allowing taxpayers to decide on the November ballot rather than have seven members of the Select Board burdened with this decision.”
Her suggestion was seconded in a letter to the Banner from Jack Frielingsdorf.
Mike Bethel, who said he intends to raise further questions during a Select Board meeting, said in a letter, “I know these things are complex, but at least on the surface, this deal raises questions that demand to be answered. I would encourage all citizens who care about Bennington to keep informed about this project and attend hearings when they are held.”
Resident Nancy White also has raised similar questions about the viability and cost of the project during Select Board meetings.
TOWN PORTION
The BenHi plan is to utilize about 30,000 square feet of the historic school building for Bennington Recreation Center programming, including a refurbished school gymnasium; town Senior Center programs, and to provide space for a Meals On Wheels program kitchen and headquarters.
Some of the $3.9 million the town expects to receive in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding would be used for the town’s portion of the project, but the Select Board is not expected to decide on a specific amount until after the public meeting on the proposal, if the plan is accepted.
Also part of the agreement with Gilbert is to transfer the current Senior Center building on Pleasant Street to him if the town proceeds with the plan and with purchase of the former school.
Town officials have said the lease/purchase agreement arose out of discussions with Gilbert, who initially asked if the town would be interested in using the old high school gymnasium or other areas of the school.
The town later began leasing space for programs run by Bennington Recreation Center and for Senior Center programs, and officials found that the building provided significantly more space for the programming than is available at the Recreation Center or the Senior Center.
Gilbert, of Red Hook, N.Y., and Dorset, purchased the vacant school building at 650 Main St. in early 2020 for $146,000. The structure, which opened as a school in 1913, is on the National Registry of Historic Places.