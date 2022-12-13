MANCHESTER — By looking their holiday best, local inns, hotels, and bed and breakfasts made a big difference in the fight against food insecurity in Bennington County.
The Shires Holiday Inn Tours raised more than $5,000 for the Manchester Community Food Cupboard, the Arlington Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels of Bennington County. The news was announced Tuesday by The Shires of Southwestern Vermont Destination Marketing Organization and the Manchester Business Association. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the tours were donated to those organizations.
More than 330 people visited 16 participating establishments over two Saturdays, John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, said in the announcement. The number of visitors and money raised both set records, Burnham said.
“We couldn’t have done any of this without the support of our local lodging partners,” he said.
The tours have been a staple of the holiday season for 30 years. This year, 16 establishments took part, from Bennington to Dorset, with historic hotels, quaint country inns and cozy B&Bs decorating for the holidays.
Lodging properties opened their doors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. Visitors enjoyed the festive holiday atmosphere, tasting local treats and sipping local beverages.
“We're excited to see this tradition continue and obviously the demand is still there,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. The chamber now oversees The Shires of Southwestern Vermont Destination Marketing Organization, a nonprofit group.
“The partnership with the Manchester Business Association has only strengthened the brand of the event, and we are grateful for [Burnham], who recently took over the production of the event,” Harrington added. “I believe this year will be the largest amount that we will donate to food insecurity programs during my time and obviously that makes this all worth it. We especially thank our lodging partners for opening their doors again for this great holiday cause.”
Visitors from near and far said they enjoyed the opportunity to see local inns decked out for the holidays.
“We did four inns — The Barnstead, The Arlington Inn, West Mountain Inn and South Shire,” said Ellen and Rick Havlak of Bennington. “All of the innkeepers were very welcoming, which made us want to return for a getaway or have breakfast, dinner or high tea.”
"The Holiday Inn Tours was a fun way to visit some of the establishments I'd never had a chance to see before and a great way to help support local food shelves at the same time,” said Steve Peters of Rutland. “My wife and I plan to return to try some of the restaurants soon and we look forward to doing the tour again next year."
“Touring the beautifully decorated inns was a great way to kick off the holiday season,” added Nancy Weisenburger of Hebron, Conn. “We especially enjoyed meeting the innkeepers and learning more about the history of the inns. The organizers deserve a thank-you for organizing this event and raising money for the local food shelves.”
Local hotels and inns said the tours are a great tradition for the area.
We are always excited to partner with the other inns to show off our picturesque mountain town,” said Rob Booth, director of sales and marketing at the Equinox Resort in Manchester. “The holidays are so magical in Manchester. Couple this with the fact that we get to raise money for local charities, it’s really a win for the entire community.”
"We welcomed over 100 visitors to our inn, and we enjoy the festiveness of the season,” added Jack and Maryann Orlando, of The Inn at Ormsby Hill in Manchester.
Joe Polito, the new owner of South Shire Inn in Bennington, said the tours were “an excellent way to kick off the holidays and provide an opportunity for us to meet and connect with our neighbors. All the attendees expressed their appreciation for us opening our homes to them. The bonus is that it's a great cause that helps those in need during the season of giving.”
Participating establishments included: the South Shire Inn, Rockwell’s Retreat, the West Mountain Inn, The Arlington Inn, the Ira Allen House, The Inn at Ormsby Hill, Kimpton Taconic Hotel, the Barnstead Inn, The Wilburton, The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, Reluctant Panther, Hampton Inn and Suites, Barrows House Inn & Restaurant, The Dorset Inn, Squire House Bed & Breakfast, and The Wilson House.