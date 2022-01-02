The Great Library at Alexandria in Egypt housed thousands of volumes. The Library of Congress boasts more than 40 million catalogued books. While more modest, some local children have been able to amass a library of 60 books each.
Soon, more will have that same opportunity, and Shire Kids has made it all possible.
The organization — the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — sends a free book a month to children in Bennington County and Danby for the first five years of their life.
Shire Kids is making some big moves. With 1,000 children enrolled, it just celebrated its 20,000th book milestone. In the new year, it will expand into nine Windham County towns.
About 415 kids from Jamaica, Londonderry, South Londonderry, Newfane, Stratton, Townshend, Wardsboro, Weston and Windham will be eligible to enroll for the monthly free books. Based on current numbers, the organization expects about 50 percent enrollment in its new coverage areas.
“The most exciting part about it is how many children are building their own little libraries at home,” said Nicole Campbell, Shire Kids’ executive director and founder.
The expansion is made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Stratton Foundation, which has supported Shire Kids since 2019. This grant doubled the yearly support the foundation normally offers the book program.
To Tammy Mosher, executive director of the foundation, supporting the kids’ non-profit group just made sense.
“The Stratton Foundation’s mission is all about addressing the challenges that stand between a child in need and the opportunity to learn and become a successful, independent adult. Literacy is a huge part of that,” she said. “It’s so important to create a culture and environment at home for reading.”
And free books delivered to the doorstep for youngsters between infancy and age 5 is a big stride in that direction.
Celebrating 20,000
When Shire Books — whose entire mission and premise centers on literacy — passed out 20,000 books, Campbell, 39, knew she wanted to celebrate.
“We really wanted to highlight the heroes of this whole early childhood literacy goal — early childhood educators, preschool or day care providers who sit with babies and read to them. That’s amazing work and something not everyone can do,” she said.
So, Shire Kids asked for nominations from the community, and to celebrate its 20,000 book milestone, offered Aiden Sisters a $200 Shire Kids Teacher Award for her service to children in the community.
Campbell chose the amount, $200 “kind of playing on that 20,000 number.”
Sisters is a preschool teacher at Currier Memorial School in Danby — and her co-workers were impressed with her work.
“Aidan is nurturing, loving, patient and kind with her students. She creates an amazing environment for their learning,” wrote Sisters’ colleague Nicolette Beagle in her nomination.
Campbell wants to recognize more early childhood teachers and caregivers with each new milestone.
Mosher, 53, from the Stratton Foundation, backs Shire Kids’ support of education.
She feels it’s vital, “especially in rural Vermont where poverty is sometimes generational.”
For the expansion into Windham County, Shire Kids strategically chose towns that might experience a dearth of books, at least prior to school.
“You’re hitting areas where families might not have access to a public library,” explained Mosher.
And that gives children a leg up in school — and just life, really.
“The whole idea of working to get books into the hands of children very early establishes a platform where kids are entering kindergarten much more prepared, and ready to learn and read,” she said.
She and Campbell hope Shire Kids can make inroads with local pediatricians’ offices.
But they know it can be tough going.
“Things take a little while to gain traction,” Mosher admitted.
But with 20,000 books under its belt and close to 70 percent of eligible kids enrolled in the program in Bennington County, Shire Kids seems well on its way to becoming a local literary powerhouse.
“We are so proud of Nicole and what she’s been able to bring to Southern Vermont,” said Mosher.
As she pointed out, the program might be more important now than ever before: “We’re thrilled that even during COVID — and especially during COVID — a program like Shire Kids is consistently being delivered to the home. It’s even more important for these children to have that normal delivery of books. I’m sure it was very meaningful to them beyond just the literacy part, for consistency and joy and escape.”
To learn more about Shire Books, visit shirekidsvt.org.