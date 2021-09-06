Oliver Levis tends to the wood-fired oven as Isabelle Chiosso assembles pizzas, and Liam Prum serves customers, at The Moonshine Music Festival at Earth Sky Time Community Farm in Manchester on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
The crowd dances as Mafer and Mikahely play during The Moonshine Music Festival at Earth Sky Time Community Farm in Manchester on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
STEWART CAIRNS — BANNER CORRESPONDENT
Billy Wylder performs during The Moonshine Music Festival at Earth Sky Time Community Farm, in Manchester on Sunday, September 5, 2021.