BENNINGTON — A deputy sheriff in Bennington County is facing a charge of driving too fast for the snowy road conditions when his patrol car went across the center line and hit another vehicle, Vermont State Police said Monday.
The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m. on Vermont Route 30 near Herrick Brook Road in Rupert. No one was injured. Both vehicles had significant damage, state police said.
An investigation determined that Deputy Sheriff Eaden Ryan, 23, was operating at an unreasonable and imprudent speed for the conditions and hazards, which directly contributed to the crash, state police said. Police said Ryan’s Ford Explorer patrol vehicle crossed the double-yellow line and struck a Jeep Wrangler driven by David Holbrook, 34, of Glens Falls, N.Y.
Lt. Lloyd Dean, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, said in an email that Ryan had been treated and released from medical care. Asked if the deputy would be disciplined, Dean said the department is conducting an internal review, and that "any response would be premature. Any possible disciplinary action would be between the Sheriff and employee."
A phone message was left for Ryan.