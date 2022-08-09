BENNINGTON — All three candidates for the Democratic nomination for Bennington County sheriff expressed confidence in victory Tuesday while greeting mid-day voters outside the polling station in the Bennington Firehouse.
The race to succeed outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt, who did not seek reelection, was the highest profile countywide contest in primary balloting, while candidates for area House and Senate seats, state’s attorney, probate judge and assistant judge faced no primary challenges. In the Democratic primary, Beau Alexander, James Gulley Jr., and Joel Howard were competing for the nomination.
With a few towns reporting early results, Arlington saw Gulley take the race with 186 votes, followed by Alexander with 60 and Howard with 35. In Bennington, Gulley won with 911 votes, Howard had 438, and Alexander had 272. Gulley also won in Shaftsbury, with 256 votes to 125 for Howard and 121 for Alexander.
In addition, county High Bailiff Frederick Gilbar faced a challenge from Bennington College student Will Greer for the Democratic nomination.
In Bennington Tuesday, Gilbar took 807 votes to 641 for Greer, and in Shaftsbury, Gilbar received 265 votes to 165 for Greer. In Arlington, Greer led Gilbar 133 to 97.
On the Secretary of State's elections web page at 10 p.m., the Bennington bailiff race remained close throughout the county, with Greer receiving 33.12 percent of votes counted at that point, and Gilbar at 28.52.
In the sheriff's race shortly after 10 p.m., Gulley had 41.01 percent of the posted vote at that point, Alexander 17.36 percent and Howard 14.37 percent.
POLL CHATTER
Beau Alexander said Tuesday afternoon that he and his nomination opponents for sheriff, James Gulley Jr. and Joel Howard, were having “some pretty good talks” with Bennington voters and fielding questions.
“It has been a pretty good turnout, and there were quite a few undecided, which was surprising,” he said.
The reaction to his candidacy, Alexander said, seemed a positive one.
“It was a slow morning,” Gulley said. “But you know a lot of people are showing up in the [intermittent] rain ... But there’s been a lot of support. I feel very confident. And I hope tonight – fingers will be crossed – and we’ll go from there.”
“It’s been pretty busy all day. It’s been pretty steady, ” Howard said of the voter traffic in Bennington. “I feel pretty comfortable; it’s good. I’m not overconfident ... but I think it’s pretty good, and hopefully things will go in my favor.”
Gulley, 43, of Bennington, is an officer and investigator with the Manchester Police Department, and a criminal justice instructor at Southwest Tech; Howard, 49, of Pownal, is a lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Department, and Alexander, 38, a resident of Shaftsbury, has worked in probation and parole and private security positions.
EARLY VOTING
“We don’t have a big turnout for a state primary in general, but comparatively speaking, the absentees were higher,” said Assistant Bennington Town Clerk Kayla Thompson, and believes that part of that was that the Secretary of State’s office mass mailed postcards to Vermont voters with information on early and other voting options.
“Yesterday, at the close of business, we had 765 absentee voters,” said Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau, who added that a few more ballots normally are dropped off or arrive in the mail on election day.
“I would say four to five hundred [absentee ballots] is what we usually get in a state primary.”
This year, Barbeau said during the early afternoon, “I suspect we will be about average, maybe a little bit better.”
In contrast, in the August 2020 primary, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “We had the highest turnout I’ve ever seen for a state primary,” she said, “but it was because of COVID, definitely.”
There were state special provisions in place to expand access to early voting, she said, and allow voters to avoid crowded polling places.
In the 2020 primary, total turnout was 2,981, and 2,183 were absentee ballots, she said.
SHAFTSBURY
Asked what voters were talking about outside the Shaftsbury polling place on North Road, state Rep. David Durfee, D-Bennington-3, said that was sometimes difficult to determine, since quite a few “go directly in and then back again” to their vehicles, indicating many are sure who they want to vote for.
“But I think what is on everybody’s mind is prices and inflation, and that is right here at the local level too,” he said.
Durfee had no opponent on the Democratic primary ballot, but he will face Republican Victor Harwood Jr., of Arlington, in November.
Christine Morrissey, who held a sign for Joel Howard, said she believes the sheriff’s race is the main focus among the countywide contests.
“I know Joel Howard would be there for the people,” she said. “And I’ve worked with the man as a dispatcher” at the Sheriff’s Department.
Chris Williams, who also was outside the Shaftsbury polling place, said, “I think the results of this election are going to be with us for quite a few years. That’s why this is important, because whoever we send to Congress – especially that one – you know, whoever wins the Democratic primary is going to be elected; we know that ... Vermonters re-elect incumbents; we all know that.”
Shaftsbury Town Clerk Marlene Hall said about 350 early ballots were received, “which is quite a bit for a primary, for Shaftsbury.”
She added, “I think the absentees are a little heavier than they were, but I think people are also getting used to it.”
Voting on primary day seemed about average as of early afternoon, she said.
In Manchester, Town Clerk Anita Sheldon said more than 600 votes had been cast there as of 1:35 p.m., but she believes it’s difficult to talk about any voter turnout trend.
“Coming out of COVID, it is hard to gauge what’s going on,” she said.