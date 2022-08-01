BENNINGTON — Three candidates for Bennington County sheriff and two for high bailiff make up the local contested races in next week’s Aug. 9 Democratic primary.
None of the other local races to select countywide or legislative candidates for the November election involve a primary race.
3 FOR SHERIFF
Three Democratic candidates are hoping to replace out-going county Sheriff Chad Schmidt, who is not seeking another term.
James Gulley Jr., of Bennington, an officer and investigator with the Manchester Police Department; Lt. Joel Howard, of the Sheriff’s Department, who lives in Pownal; and Shaftsbury resident Beau Alexander Sr., who has worked in the probation and private security fields, are facing off in the sheriff’s race.
Both Alexander and Gulley ran unsuccessfully for the post against Schmidt in 2018.
CAMPAIGN COMMENTS
Alexander, 38, said during his campaign, “I have quite a few priorities if elected as sheriff. I want to collaboratively work with our local elected officials, the State’s Attorney Office, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, our community leaders as well as all members of our community.
“I want to help build a way to proactively fight substance abuse, as well as bring awareness to our current mental health crisis in our community. I want to create an updated and innovative D.A.R.E. program, as well as an anti-bullying campaign for our schools, and work directly with our school administrators to implement these objectives.”
Alexander said he wants to create “a safer community for our families, friends, and visitors of Bennington County. This can be achieved with a positive prosocial and collaborative approach towards the issues that our community is currently struggling with.”
Howard, 49, who is running for the post with support from Schmidt, said, “The [Sheriff’s Department] is a complex, multifaceted agency to manage and lead, and I believe I am uniquely qualified to do so. Given that I’ve been with the agency for 16 years, working my way up from deputy to lieutenant, I’m very familiar with how it functions and what best practices should look like.”
In addition to that experience, he said, “I have a college degree in criminal justice, and I have attended and was awarded the Trilogy Award in leadership from the FBI. I am a DEA-certified drug interdiction officer and have been all over the country attending more than a dozen various drug interdiction trainings. I am certified by the Vermont Criminal Justice Council as a nonlethal use of force instructor.”
Gulley, 43, said that during his “continuous 20-year service as a law enforcement officer, I have built excellent relationships with the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office; State’s Attorneys Offices; the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department; the Bennington/Manchester/Winhall Police departments; the Vermont State Police (Field Force, Drug Task Force, and Major Crimes Divisions), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
He said the next sheriff “should have a graduate-level degree at a minimum, financial management skills, sound judgment and decision-making abilities, an understanding of human resource law, knowledge of policy creation and analysis, and be an active listener. The master’s in public administration degree I have earned from Norwich University and further graduate-level coursework, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, have provided me with the desired skill-sets necessary to be the next sheriff of Bennington County.”
No matter who wins the Democratic primary race, it is possible one or more of the candidates will submit signatures to qualify for the November ballot as an independent.
That was the case in 2018, when Schmidt won both the Democratic and Republican primaries, and Gulley and Alexander both qualified for the November ballot as independents.
2 FOR BAILIFF
Incumbent High Bailiff Frederick Gilbar is facing a challenge from Bennington College student Will Greer, who is running on a platform of re-imagining the position as a platform to urge law enforcement reforms.
Gilbar was born and raised in Bennington, and has been in law enforcement for 30-plus years.
He retired from the Bennington Police Department after 27 years and has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for 11 years. He now serves as a corporal, assigned at the Bennington County Superior Courthouse.
He also previously served with the Bennington Rural Fire Department.
Gilbar, 65, was elected high bailiff in 2014 and re-elected in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
“I hope the voters will consider supporting me for another term,” he said.
Greer, 19, said he was inspired by candidates in other counties who successfully ran in recent years for the high bailiff post.
Reform-oriented high bailiffs have been elected in Addison and Windsor counties. In Washington County, High Bailiff Asa Skinder was elected to the post while a Middlebury College student.
The bailiff position, which carries no salary, has few required duties — primarily to arrest the sheriff if a warrant is issued for him or her, and to take over the post on an interim basis if the sheriff is removed from office.
Challenger Greer said he would use the post to advocate for reforms.
“I really think it can be a place of advocacy for legislation and statute reform,” Greer said. “I think now [the office] can be seen as more of a bridge for what the community wants and needs from the Sheriff’s Department and what the Sheriff’s Department needs and wants in order to operate or function better.”
People around the state “really started to look at the position of bailiff in 2018 and 2020” as a way to promote justice reforms, in part because of traumatic events and civil rights issues nationally, he said.
Among reforms Greer said he would like see involve the contracts for services provided by the Sheriff’s Departments, which are primarily negotiated by the elected sheriff.
He said he’d favor some role by the state in reviewing contracts for traffic control, transporting criminal defendants or inmates, patrolling in towns and other typical roles of deputies.
Greer also favors changing the funding structure for the county Sheriff Departments to include more money from the state and a reduction of the current significant role of contacts for services in department budgets.