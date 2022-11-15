MANCHESTER — Accessory dwelling units — better known as “mother-in-law” apartments — took up a good part of the conversation when the town’s planning and zoning boards met Monday.
First, the Development Review Board learned that Megan Amundson was withdrawing her request for a variance needed to turn a shed on her property at 6737 Main St. into a “tiny house” dwelling.
Later, the Planning Commission held a lengthy debate on whether to make it easier for property owners to build accessory dwelling units in their backyards, but did not reach a consensus.
Amundson and her spouse, Kyle Emge, a Development Review Board member who recused himself from the proceedings, had sought a variance for the 300-square-foot shed because of its proximity to their property line. Their plans, had the variance been granted, were to add a dormer to the roof — to provide headspace for stairs — and rent the refinished property for as much as $1,500 including utilities.
The Development Review Board conducted a site visit to the property last week. The neighbors, John and Cathy Rano, said they were concerned about noise and lighting from the shed affecting their property value.
“We’re holding off on the project for a little bit,” Amundson said. “If we chose to go before the DRB again, we’d reapply.”
The topic of accessory dwellings came up again before the Planning Commission as it worked through a list of potential adjustments to town zoning. After overhauling the ordinance in 2018, the commission pledged it would revisit the plan on a regular basis and adjust as needed.
On the list of potential changes was the possibility of relaxing the requirement that an auxiliary dwelling unit be no more than 30 percent of the main dwelling’s size. Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley — attending her last Planning Commission meeting in that role — said that would be one way to address the town’s housing crunch.
Commission member Greg Boshart felt that the original intent of accessory dwelling units is that they be owner-occupied, given their intended use as housing for older relatives or children who move back home.
“I’d rather have owners in the [main] house,” he said. “I think it’s important to have the owner on the property.”
Not everyone agreed with Boshart’s take. Hurley noted that the town already allows the conversion of single-family homes into duplexes. And Amundson and commission Chairman Phil Peterson weren’t sure they saw the advantage of owner occupancy.
“I’m not sure if it matters. Our goal is to have housing,” Amundson said.
The commission also heard from Hurley that she’s consulting with state officials on a planned expansion of the Neighborhood Development Area to Depot Street. That’s important because under a revision to state law passed last summer, developments addressing a need for affordable housing are exempt from Act 250 review if certain conditions are met. Act 250 is the state’s overarching land-use law, designed to protect Vermont natural landscape.
The commission also discussed plans to seek grant funding to enlist the Bennington County Regional Commission as a consultant to help complete a full revision of the town plan. The commission is seeking a grant of $26,400, which the town would need to match with 10 percent.
The town last revised the plan in 2017.