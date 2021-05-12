BENNINGTON — An archeological dig related to nonprofit developer Shires Housing's planned rehabilitation of a historic site on Pleasant Street has yielded a trove of Norton Pottery fragments.
Stefan Claesson, owner of Nearview, a consulting firm hired by Shires for a required archeological review of the site at 300 Pleasant St. before the redevelopment proceeds, said his team found what amounts to an 80-by-40-foot stoneware "midden," or trash heap, that lies about a foot below the ground and is a couple of feet thick.
The deposit includes kiln "furniture" — pieces of stoneware used during the firing process to keep pots spaced apart — and mold-decorated pottery shards. according to Bennington Museum curator Jaime Franklin, the shards represent a "fairly uncommon" style for Norton Pottery, which is best known for its cobalt designs.
The deposit appears to extend underneath a barn on the property, according to Claesson, who worked with a team of five on the excavation.
Some of the found fragments are stamped with the name of Julius Norton, the third-generation owner of Norton Pottery who built the Greek Revival building on the site as a residence during the 19th century. It sits less than a block from where the Norton factory was located.
The fragments date to the 1840s, according to Claesson.
There are no known maps or drawings that indicate that there was ever a kiln on the property, Claesson said. He suggested the fragments and kiln furniture may have been used as fill to level off the ground before the outbuilding was constructed.
The excavation team collected thousands of fragments — only a fraction of the deposit, most of which remains undisturbed in the ground — that need to be processed and inventoried in a laboratory for a report that eventually will be submitted to the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation. The unearthed material belongs to the landowner, Claesson said, which potentially could decide to try to arrange for it to be curated by a state or local institution.
Shires plans to overhaul the main house's seven residential units and build two new units and office space in the outbuilding, the Banner previously reported. The units will accommodate homeless families in transition.
Stephanie Lane, executive director of Shires Housing, wrote in an email on May 4 that she "won't be able to comment on any findings" until seeing Nearview's report on the matter, "which is still pending."
Claesson said the development essentially will "cap," or build over, what remains of the deposit, preserving it in place for the future. He expects to return to the site later this year to monitor utility trenching work.
Scott Dillon, senior historic preservation review coordinator for the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, said the aim is to preserve archeological features of early industry in Bennington while allowing the development to move forward.
The site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February of this year.
Franklin, the museum curator, said the Norton Pottery business was started in the late 18th century by Capt. John Norton, who started making pieces next to a house on what then was known as Monument Avenue Extension. The business moved to downtown Bennington around the 1830s.
Franklin noted that during the 1840s Julius Norton started working with Christopher Webber Fenton, who had married into the Norton family. Fenton went on to found the short-lived United States Pottery Company, which made "more experimental and ambitious" wares, he said.
The mold-decorated pieces discovered by Claesson's team could reflect a short spell of Fenton-influenced experimentation during the Norton business' century-long existence, Franklin suggested. Norton ceased manufacturing pottery in 1893.
The Bennington Museum has the largest public collection of Norton Pottery in the world, totaling about 750 pieces, according to Franklin, who expects to take another look at what was excavated and opine on what else might be new or unusual.
Some of the findings may constitute experimental pieces that never made it into production, said Franklin, adding that the new information, while not "earth shattering," offers additional insight into what was being made at the Norton factory in the 1840s.