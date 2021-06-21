SHAFTSBURY — An engineering firm hired by the town is finalizing the design for the replacement of thousands of feet of aging water mains, the first part of a long-term, three-phase project to overhaul the municipality’s water infrastructure.
The initial phase, with construction anticipated to proceed in the summer of 2022 or 2023, will entail the replacement of approximately 4,170 feet of 8-inch, asbestos-concrete water mains on Route 7A, Church Street and Route 67, according to Christina Haskins, a vice president with engineering firm Dufresne Group, who discussed the project at a Shaftsbury Water Board meeting this month.
Approximately 80 percent of the town’s water system is made of asbestos concrete that dates to the 1930s or ‘40s and has exceeded its estimated 70-year lifespan. The town has set a goal of eliminating all such material, which today is known to be hazardous, throughout its system.
Project constraints include a relatively new sidewalk along the west side of Route 7A and a prohibition on installing pipes within travel lanes of state-owned rights-of-way, Haskins said. The state is also planning a repaving project for Route 7A in 2024.
There are more than 600,000 miles of asbestos-concrete water mains in North America, Haskins said. Such pipes soften and lose strength over time, increasing the chance of breakage, and have special handling and disposal requirements that tend to increase project costs.
The asbestos material is not affecting the water supply currently, town officials said during the meeting, explaining that the project is meant to preempt any collapse of infrastructure past its expected lifespan.
Dufresne Group considered several different installation methods and pipe materials before selecting preferred options.
The plan is to use an installation method known as “pipe bursting,” which does not entail open trenching. Instead, pits are excavated at either end of the relevant section of water main, and the old pipe is split as the new pipe is pulled along the same path.
“Pipe bursting sounds really exciting, but it’s not nearly as exciting as it sounds to watch,” Haskins said.
Dufresne Group was involved with an asbestos-cement water main replacement project that used pipe bursting in Bellows Falls in 2018. That was the first and only project to use the method in New England to date, though more than 30 miles of pipes have been replaced using the method in Florida, and it has been used in other states as well, Haskins said.
The Bellows Falls project compared favorably with the open-trench method on a variety of considerations, including cost, construction duration and environmental impact, Haskins said.
The material for the new water mains will be high-density polyethylene, or HDPE, which the engineering firm deemed preferable to two other options, C900 — another kind of plastic — and ductile iron.
The project will need to adhere to a range of state and federal standards to achieve regulatory compliance, including installing tracer wire with the new mains and performing air monitoring during construction, Haskins explained.
The town applied for project funding through the federally supported Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and placed just one spot outside of the “fundable range” on the program’s draft construction priority list, Haskins said.
The list will be finalized in July, Haskins said. Historically, some projects that are not able to proceed are bypassed, so the town is moving forward with design and permitting for the project in the hope of securing funding.
The revolving fund issues loans at interest rates ranging from 0 to 3 percent, with terms of 30 to 40 years, Haskins said.
The estimated cost of the project is about $1.1 million, Town Administrator David Kiernan said at a Select Board meeting on Monday. The project could be ready to go out to bid this fall.
Ninety percent of the design work for the project has been completed, according to Haskins.
To fit with the project’s envisioned timeline, the town would ask residents to authorize bonding for the project in March 2022. If the bond were approved, construction would begin the ensuing summer or in 2023.
It’s possible that the project could be eligible for federal stimulus funds, too, Haskins said.
Temporary water service for residents in impacted areas would be arranged amid construction, Haskins said. Temporary shutdowns, typically limited to four hours, would occur when connecting to the temporary system and when connecting buildings to the new permanent system.
The town purchases water from the adjacent village of North Bennington and distributes the water to approximately 300 customers, including residents and commercial entities, according to a bid solicitation from 2019.