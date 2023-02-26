SHAFTSBURY — Town meeting voters will decide on proposed zoning bylaw changes, a water system bond and candidates in two Select Board races during the annual election March 7.
In addition, Shaftsbury voters will act on a proposed $2,527,046 town and highway budget during the annual floor meeting March 6, beginning at 6 p.m. at the elementary school on Buck Hill Road.
Unlike many towns, Shaftsbury decides annual budget issues at the floor meeting, rather than during the election.
Residents also will have an opportunity at the floor meeting to discuss questions to be voted on the following day. Those include whether the town should take a proposed $1,780,000 bond for water line work and a number of proposed zoning amendments.
According to the annual town warning, the bond would fund phase one of a water main replacement project along Route 7A, Church Street and Route 67.
Further information on the floor meeting and election is available on the town website.
ZONING AMENDMENTS
The zoning proposals on the town ballot include:
- Changes in language dealing with accessory dwelling units, raising the current threshold of allowable space for such units from 30 percent to 50 percent of the total habitable dwelling floor area. Accessory units in structures such as barns also would be allowed but must comply with the 50 percent threshold provision.
- Adding the words “tiny house” to a definition of a manufactured homes and eliminating a provision requiring manufactured homes to be approved for use by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Adding a new section stating, “No new public or member-limited facility the purpose of which is the promoting of or the discharge of munitions is permitted in the Town of Shaftsbury.”
- Adding a new section on what is allowed in amending a zoning permit or site plan, involving provisions regarding material changes, parking requirements, overall lot footprint, and the substitution of planting materials or landscape design concepts.
- Changes specifying aspects of the duties of the zoning administrator on notification of adjoining property owners, dealing with proposed amendments to an approved site plan, and determining when a new permit application is required for any amendments.
- A change in the subdivision regulations requiring the Development Review Board to require of developers an open space design when there is a “significant reduction in the agricultural use potential of the land,” a “noticeable change to the natural appearance of a hillside, ridgeline, or open field as viewed from any public thoroughfare;” a “permanent encroachment upon a natural area, wildlife habitat, or stream, wetland, vernal pool, or other water body;” the “elimination of public access to a recreational resource;” or “soil erosion, ground or surface water contamination, or other circumstances that impact environmental quality;” and/or “fragmentation of a forest block or wildlife corridor ... .”
SELECT BOARD
Voters on election day also will decide two select board races, which will be previewed in a separate Banner article.
In one race, incumbent Joseph Barber is challenged for a two-year board seat by Naomi Miller.
In another, incumbent Anthony “Tony” Krulikowski is challenged for a three-year term by Tony D’Onofrio and former board member Ken Harrington.
Voting will be March 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town garage on North Road.