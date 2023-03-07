SHAFTSBURY — Voters approved a $2.5 million town budget Monday and favored two nonbinding resolutions related to a proposed solar generating project.
After a lengthy discussion of the proposed 20-megawatt solar facility near Holy Smoke Road, voters at the annual Town Meeting approved the motions from the floor.
The first asked the Select Board and Planning Commission to become formal intervenors during permitting proceedings before the state Public Utilities Commission. A second motion asked meeting participants to take a stand for or against the proposal.
The proposals, both considered advisory, were approved on decisive voice votes, with a majority voicing opposition to the project.
87 acres
Prior to those actions, a number of residents spoke against the project, called Shaftsbury Solar, which would be arrayed on about 87 acres off Holy Smoke Road and East Road, west of Route 7.
A smaller number of voters either supported the project as an attempt to address climate warming or advocated withholding judgment until further information is presented during the permitting process.
The developers have posted an advance notice of intent to file a permit application with the state commission, which has sole authority over energy project permitting, but they have yet to file a detailed application.
The initial project description, if constructed as proposed, would make the facility one of the largest solar arrays in Vermont, roughly 10 times the size of other facilities in place or proposed in Bennington County.
Freepoint Solar is working with SunEast Development on the project. Both firms, based in Connecticut, have worked on large-scale solar projects in the Northeast.
Several meetings
The discussion followed at least four others — before the Select Board or the Planning Commission — during which public comment was sought.
Dr. Michael Algus proposed a motion Monday, asking the two town boards to file with the commission to become intervenors, or formal parties, to the permitting process.
Algus moved that the boards “exercise their right to file as intervenors in the PUC process and support an expert witness to testify on behalf of the community’s best interest regarding economic and environmental concerns and the long-term health of our community.”
He and other speakers also proposed that voters express either support or opposition to the solar plan as a guide for the town officials.
Planning Commission Chairman Chris Williams said his board does plan to file as an intervenor and has begun to gather “solid information” about the proposal.
Williams added that the town seems to be “going into crisis mode” and recommended that residents “take a deep breath and calm down.”
‘Wait and see’
Other speakers expressed a desire to wait for more information about the project, including studies and other research-based evidence, which will come out during the permitting project.
While the Public Utilities Commission has sole authority to grant energy project permits — called a certificate of public good — the opinions and comments of communities, nearby property owners and other residents are considered by the state commission during the typically lengthy permitting process.
Fears expressed
Opponents cited the sheer size of the solar array, its effects on the natural beauty of the area and prime agricultural land; the potential for water pollution from runoff from the site because of herbicides to control vegetation under the solar panels; and an expected major disruption of narrow gravel roads during the construction period.
Jennifer Hoffman and other speakers said the potential of herbicides used on the solar site migrating into local groundwater raised the specter of the contamination of drinking water wells — similar to the PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) contamination of wells discovered in 2016 around the former ChemFab Corp. factory in nearby North Bennington.
Water bodies like Lake Paran also could be affected, project opponents said.
Warming challenges
Former Select Board member Tim Scoggins said climate warming has to be addressed, and solar projects like this “have to be looked at” as part of the solution, recognizing that projects might also negatively affect the town.
Vermonters should consider that “the challenge of global warming, climate change, is enormous, and we need to consider that it will take sacrifice to do something about it,” he said.
“I agree that the scale of this [project] is concerning,” Scoggins said, but residents also have to keep in perspective that to address global warming, “it is going to be a big deal, and it may impact us.”
Pete Sternberg said he initially “strongly favored” the project as a method of combating warming but said he now has questions about the developer and the firm’s promises to work with the town on compromises.
If the project moves forward, he said, nearby landowners “should be reimbursed” for the effects on their property, and a proposed curb cut from Route 7 to directly access the project site should be part of the plan — thereby bypassing narrow local roads during construction.
Budget, Select Board raises OK'd
Also during the three-hour annual floor meeting, voters approved the fiscal 2024 town budget on a voice vote.
Prior to the vote, former board member Karen Mellinger proposed boosting the annual salary for Select Board members from the proposed $750 to $1,000. She said the job is a difficult one and should be compensated at a higher rate.
With that budget revision, the budget for the July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, fiscal year totaled $2,528,296.