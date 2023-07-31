SHAFTSBURY – The Public Utility Commission plans to tour the proposed Shaftsbury Solar project site this afternoon.
The three-member commission, which is reviewing the application of VT Real Estate Holdings 1 LLC for a 20-megawatt, ground-mounted solar array, had planned a site visit on July 21 but postponed that because of a forecast of stormy weather.
The visit is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the 1004 Holy Smoke Road site. The developer is proposing an 83-acre solar facility on a 182-acre parcel between Route 7 and Holy Smoke Road in the town.
The PUC notice of the visit states that “due to the terrain and changing weather conditions it is suggested that individuals wear long pants and appropriate footwear.”
In addition, the developer “is directed to bring at least one large paper copy of the site plan to the site visit for the commission and the parties to use for purposes of reference,” the notice states.
The parties involved are asked to meet at 1004 Holy Smoke Road at 1:15 p.m.
More information on the proposed project can be found on the ePUC document management site. The Shaftsbury Solar project case number is 23-1447-PET.
Information, including a PUC calendar of meetings, also can be found on the commission’s website.