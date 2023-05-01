SHAFTSBURY — Developers of a commercial-scale solar generating facility off Holy Smoke Road and Route 7 will host a detailed presentation of the project Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaftsbury Elementary School.
A permit application for the 20-megawatt capacity project is expected to be submitted to the state Public Utility Commission for a required certificate of public good. Yet the proposal began generating local opposition shortly after a 45-day notice of the application submission was sent out in December.
Other residents have voiced support because of the positive impact of providing an estimated “38,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy each year to the New England electric grid, thereby helping to meet the region’s electric demand in a cost-effective manner and achieve its carbon reduction goals,” according to the developer’s notification letter.
During the annual Town Meeting in March, residents debated the proposal at length and then approved motions asking the Select Board and Planning Commission to become formal intervenors during permit proceedings before the PUC and opposing the project.
The motions, both advisory, were approved on decisive voice votes.
INFORMATION SESSION
During the meeting Tuesday, the developers “will be hosting an informational open house where the public can obtain additional information regarding the details of the project and speak with several experts on various project matters,” according to a media release from Marcia Haas, business/project manager with SunEast Development LLC.
“In addition, a representative of Renewable Energy Vermont will be present to speak to the benefits to Vermonters of in-state renewable energy projects,” the release added.
At the open house, “attendees will have the opportunity to visit various informational stations and speak one-on-one with subject matter experts about the project,” the release stated.
Dialogue stations are expected to focus on a project and developer overview; the regional electric grid and property tax revenue from such a project; project engineering, including design, soils and stormwater impacts; wildlife and natural resources impacts; aesthetics and mitigation; construction, operation and decommissioning planning; and the PUC permitting process and other permitting required.
TOWN INVOLVEMENT
“The event Tuesday at Shaftsbury Elementary is not an event sponsored by the town and is not a meeting of any town board,” Town Administrator David Kiernan said Monday. “Companies involved with the solar project made all the arrangements and produced all the content. We have placed on the town webpage information on the event as a community service.”
He added, “I'm sure some members of various boards will attend individually to visit some of the dialog tables at this community information event.”
Freepoint Solar is working with SunEast Development on the project. Both firms, based in Connecticut, have worked on large-scale solar projects in the Northeast.