SHAFTSBURY — The Select Board will discuss the results of a survey showing support for turning Cole Hall and its surrounding property into a community center when it meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
The town American Rescue Plan Act committee, in a report to the community, said that reflected the results of a community survey about how to use Shaftsbury’s allocation of a little more than $1 million from the federal COVID relief fund.
The committee would allocate about $820,000 of the roughly $1 million to the Cole Hall plan, including the purchase of adjacent property.
Cole Hall was renovated in 2019, with attention paid to its deteriorating second floor. It added private office spaces for the town administrator, town treasurer and zoning administrator, along with ceiling and floor work.
“In the view of this committee, the clearest message from this survey is this: a significant portion of this once-in-a-generation cash infusion should be used to turn Cole Hall and its immediate surround into a community center — one that can host community events both large and small, indoors and outdoors,” the committee said. “Our recommendations fold into this potential community center as many of the other citizen priorities as possible.”
Those additional priorities, according to the committee, include:
• $20,000 to the Shaftsbury Historical Society for matching funds to replace windows in the Gov. Jonas Galusha Homestead, which could be used for community events.
• $63,750 to the North Shaftsbury Community Club to repair its slate roof.
• $95,000 to the McCullough Free Library for the purchase of a 24-hour library satellite kiosk that would serve as a satellite service branch and Wi-Fi hot spot. The library, in North Bennington, would staff and maintain the kiosk, which would allow patrons to select and return library books and media.
The kiosk would be attached to the Cole Hall community center, which would also include a town green with a covered pavilion, an electric vehicle charging station, and infrastructure for outdoor activities including bike paths, sidewalks and hiking trails.
According to the committee, 31 percent of respondents cited a need to invest in a revitalized commercial center. “People are concerned about the absence of restaurants, coffee shops, and other businesses that serve as gathering places and bring jobs into the community,” the committee said.
Another 28 percent of respondents cited a need for communal spaces. “People want places to connect with their community,” the committee said. That could include a town green and places where community events can be held.
Infrastructure was cited by 27 percent of respondents — “to make daily life easier, to increase potential commerce, and to create opportunities for joint recreation,” the committee said.