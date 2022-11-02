SHAFTSBURY — The Shaftsbury Select Board met on Oct. 17 to discuss an issue with the proposed firearm ordinance, installing the new methane vent at the landfill and future economic development.
The board previously had discussed the proposed firearm ordinance for the residential district in town. In the meeting, Chairman Art Whitman revealed that a similar ordinance has been in place for 47 years, but he said it has “come to our attention that this district splits the trailer park.”
Whitman proposed the idea of passing the ordinance as written and then talking to the Zoning Board about changing where the zoning lines lay to incorporate the trailer park. Changing the zoning is a lengthy process that would require a public vote on the matter, he said.
Board member Joe Barber raised a separate concern, that BB guns are considered firearms under the current ordinance and also would be banned.
“A lot of people enjoy it, and it doesn't make a lot of noise,” he said of BB guns.
The ordinance was not approved, so more work can be done. The board is considering removing the mention of “compressed gas” projectiles, like BB guns, from its wording.
The board also received an update on the methane vent at the local landfill. MSK Engineering will do the required work to ensure the new vent will be up to state regulations. The vent shouldn’t cost more than $5,000, but an electrician will be needed to install it and check the wiring.
One of the last items on the agenda was a letter of support for the Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone, a regional initiative for Windham and Bennington counties.
Whitman signed the letter, which said, “Shaftsbury supports the 2030 vision of this Southern Vermont Economic Development Zone as home to a resilient, creative and innovative community in which businesses and people thrive and prosper.”
Town Administrator David Kiernan said sending the letter agreeing to the economic development plan will make the town eligible for additional federal funding.