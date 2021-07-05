SHAFTSBURY -- On the cusp of assuming managerial responsibilities for the municipal transfer station, the town is seeking to hire a part-time supervisor for the North Road site.
At a Select Board meeting last week, Town Administrator David Kiernan said a new contract with Casella Waste Systems, Inc., the company that has managed the town-owned facility since acquiring TAM in 2019, is nearly finalized, with only hauling fees "and some nuts and bolts" still to be determined.
"We're all working together fine," Kiernan said of the two parties during the June 30 meeting. "We're all (headed) in the same direction."
Under the new contract, Casella will haul away materials from the site rather than maintain an on-site presence, necessitating the town's creation of the supervisor position.
According to information posted on the town's website, the supervisor will be "responsible for managing and overseeing all transfer station operations inclusive of disposal and recycling activities of 3rd party contractor and transfer station attendant/cashier." The supervisor will also monitor the town's closed landfill and ensure that it and the transfer station remain in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
The town will become the manager of the site on Aug. 1, Kiernan said.
In June, the board voted to raise the cost of disposing a 12-pound bag of trash at the facility from $1 to $2, a change it had previously approved but delayed implementing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The increase, the first of its kind in more than a decade, was slated to take effect this month.
Casella has ordered larger containers for the site, Kiernan said during the June 30 meeting, adding that the bins' delivery will not take as long as previously thought. The town is planning to construct Americans with Disabilities Act–compliant ramps so that customers can dispose of materials in a more convenient, downward fashion.
An important facet of the supervisor's job will be managing how frequently the town asks Casella to haul away materials, Kiernan said, since under the new arrangement the town will incur a flat pickup fee in addition to a weight-based fee. Under the expiring contract, the town paid a flat management fee.
The transfer station operation overall was about $70,000 "in the red" in 2019, Kiernan said. The recent doubling of the price to dispose of trash at the facility could bring that deficit down to $40,000.
Kiernan said the town will need to "tighten up" oversight at the facility, though he does not expect it ever to break even. "It is a bargain going there, so expecting people to pay is part of it," he said.
Kiernan said he expects to start interviewing supervisor candidates once he returns from vacation. Pay will depend on the applications, he said, but "will be competitive." More information about the position's responsibilities and requirements are available on the town's website, shaftsburyvt.gov.
Kiernan also briefed the board on plans to modify a contract with Ed Shewell Construction, which more than a year ago won a contract to build a new shelter for the site's attendant, a project delayed by COVID-19.
Given the town's new management responsibilities, it makes more sense to have the contractor build something more akin to an office building, about 10 by 20 feet in size, with an attendant's window that customers can drive up to, Kiernan said.
With greater control over the station, the town may also be able to explore working with contractors who dispose of substances like Freon or scrap metal, Kiernan said. "There's a lot of things to explore here."
"We're going to have some stumbles as we go into this," Kiernan added, "but I think in the long run we can make it a better operation."