SHAFTSBURY — The town’s volunteer fire department has applied for a federal grant that would allow it to replace its decades-old equipment used for filling air cylinders.
The Select Board on Monday voted unanimously to endorse the department’s application to the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which is overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The department’s current, 34-year-old system “has become cost prohibitive to operate and maintain due to its age, the manufacturer ... no longer (being) in business, availability of repair parts, inability to fill (self-contained breathing apparatus) bottles above 3,000 psi, and non-compliance with current operation safety requirements,” according to a memo to the board.
A quote obtained this month from a supplier for a new filling station puts the total cost, including shipping and installation, at $40,459, the memo states. The federal grant, if obtained, would cover nearly all of that cost, though the department would need to chip in just under $2,000 to meet a local match requirement.
Fire Chief Joe Vadakin credited Paul Dansereau, a lieutenant with the department and the town’s emergency management director, for navigating the grant application process.
The town could find out whether it has won the grant as soon as May 1, according to Dansereau, who said the town has “a good chance” of success. The department submitted the application on Feb. 11, a day before the program’s deadline.
The federal agency awards grants through the program annually, so if the town does not prevail this year, it could try again in the future, Vadakin said.
Asked by Select Board Chairman Tim Scoggins about “how big a pickle” the town would be in if the current system fails, Vadakin said the system said the system had broken down in October and was only repaired a couple of weeks ago, following a lengthy search for a suitable valve.
“Pickle’s a good word for it, because it could break down and we may not be able to fix it, or get parts to fix it,” Vadakin said.
The department relied on the Bennington Fire Department for filling its tanks during that approximately three-month-long period, Vadakin said.
The grant application is not the only recent potential new investment in the department. A ballot article for the upcoming annual meeting asks voters whether they want to authorize the creation of a $10,000 reserve fund for the replacement of firefighter breathing apparatuses.