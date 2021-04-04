SHAFTSBURY — Town residents are being asked to check whether they are in a PFAS contamination zone where the state is proposing to reclassify the groundwater as unsuitable for drinking purposes.
Select Board Chairman Art Whitman said he wants to make certain that residents near the Bennington line take note of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s contamination zone map around two former ChemFab Corp. factories considered the source of pollution found in hundreds of local wells.
A public comment period on the reclassification plan has been extended by the DEC until April 30, after some Bennington residents and the Select Board there requested more time.
The principal concern of some residents is that reclassifying the water under their property as non-potable could affect property and resale values, even if their well water currently is considered safe to drink within the state’s PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) level of under 20 parts per trillion.
While water line extension projects funded by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, which last operated the North Bennington ChemFab factory on Water Street in 2002, have hooked up most properties in the contamination zone to municipal systems, not all were included under consent agreements negotiated between the firm and the state.
In some cases, officials have said, testing has continued to show the well water is safe to drink under the state’s PFAS guidelines, while in other locations, it was deemed not possible to extend the lines further from an engineering standpoint. Some of those have continued using on-site carbon filtering systems funded by Saint-Gobain.
BENNINGTON CONCERNS
In Bennington, at least two residents have asked the town to advocate for additional funding from the state and/or the company to extend water lines to their locations — to ensure there is a long-term source of clean drinking water.
John Schmeltzer, an environmental analyst with the DEC, said the concerns in Shaftsbury would likely be similar to those of some residents in Bennington.
“A majority of properties within the groundwater reclassification within Shaftsbury are connected to town water,” he said. “There are a few properties that are not connected, mainly on Town Line Road, but there are a few others scattered about.”
Whitman said residents of Town Line Road, Lamb Road and nearby sections of town should make sure they are aware of the reclassification process and make any concerns known to the DEC.
Schmeltzer has said the secretary of the state Agency of Natural Resources will issue the final decision to reclassify the groundwater and respond to public comments through the state’s Environmental Notice Bulletin.
“The final decision will also be placed on our website,” he said. “At this time, I anticipate that the final decision about reclassification would likely be made four to six weeks after the end of the comment period.”
Comments on the draft reclassification plan can be mailed to the state Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management & Prevention Division; 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1; Montpelier, 05620-3704.
Comments also can be sent by email to Schmeltzer at john.schmeltzer@vermont.gov, or to Richard Spiese at the DEC at richard.spiese@vermont.gov.
More information on the process is available on the DEC website.
The draft decision, reclassification map and fact sheet on the process are available at the Bennington Town Offices, at 205 South St. To review the documents at the offices, residents should call 802-442-1037 to set up an appointment.