SHAFTSBURY — The Select Board indicated Monday that it expects to put its yet-to-finalized share of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds toward a planned water-main replacement project.
Town Administrator David Kiernan told the board that the town can expect to receive at least a total of approximately $358,346 in American Rescue Plan Act funds over two successive fiscal years.
Additionally, the town may also stand to receive about $705,000 of the nearly $6.9 million in ARPA funds separately allocated to Bennington County, though the exact formula that will be used to divvy up the county-level apportionment is not yet known, Kiernan said.
Federal guidance limits what the town can spend this potential million-dollar-plus windfall on. Kiernan suggested that most of the eligible spending categories are not relevant to Shaftsbury’s needs, save for water and sewer infrastructure.
The town has until this July 23 to officially accept the funds, though it does not have to commit to a specific course of action for spending the money until October 2024 — and it does not need to actually spend the money for another two years after that, Kiernan said.
The $1.1 million water-system overhaul planned for South Shaftsbury, which will entail replacing more than 4,000 feet of asbestos-cement water mains, is “essentially shovel-ready,” Kiernan said. The project is expected to go out to bid this fall, with construction starting in 2022 or 2023, ahead of state-planned roadwork on Route 7A.
Chris Williams, who chairs the town’s Planning Commission, which at recent meetings has discussed the possibility of building a municipal wastewater system for the village center, said he attended the meeting, held at Cole Hall on June 21, to hear about the board’s thinking on the stimulus funds.
Select Board Chairman Art Whitman noted that the water-main replacement effort is part of a three-phase project and that water bills could become “pretty hefty” by the final phase years down the road if the stimulus funds are not used to offset the cost.
Kiernan said that a possible infrastructure bill out of Washington, D.C., could bring an amount of money to the town that dwarfs what is available through the ARPA. That money, should it materialize, could potentially be put toward a municipal sewer system, the cost of which would far exceed the $1.1 million water system project, he suggested.
“There’s other money coming, and there’ll be a discussion about that money, too,” said Kiernan.
Whitman recalled a lack of enthusiasm among residents the last time a potential sewer system was seriously considered more than a decade ago. At the time, the potential project was estimated to cost $3 million.
“It was just dropped because there just was no initiative to go any further,” Whitman said.
Whitman acknowledged how a town wastewater system could help to facilitate growth of certain commercial activities and offer greater environmental protection but said he was not sure such a project would need to be embarked upon in his lifetime.
“At this point in time, we think that the million dollars would help in other ways,” he said.
At a public meeting earlier this month, the town’s Water Board, which has the same composition as its Select Board, discussed the possibility of seeking voter approval for a bond issuance to fund the water system upgrade.
Kiernan said it is not yet clear when exactly the ARPA funds will be distributed. If they are not distributed until 2023 and 2024, “we’re back to bonding, because we’re not going to have the money to do it,” he said.
It remains to be seen whether it would be permissible, after a bond issuance for the water system project, to use ARPA funds to pay off the debt, according to Kiernan.
How the county-level ARPA funds are divided is likely to shape how the town proceeds, Kiernan said, “because if it isn’t a sufficient amount for us, we’re at the bond bank anyway.”
“And if we don’t have a sufficient amount (of ARPA funds) to do the water system,” he added, “we’re not going to have anywhere near the amount of money to start seriously talking about a sewer system.”