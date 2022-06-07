SHAFTSBURY — Dr. David E. King will reluctantly close the Shaftsbury Medical Associates office this month after lengthy efforts to recruit a new physician to take over the practice proved unsuccessful.
“It had been a hope but that hasn’t materialized,” King said Tuesday. “It is unfortunate because the center has been a great asset to the community.”
King, 65, said he began here 36 years ago with the founders of the Shaftsbury center, the late Drs. Arthur and Elizabeth Faris, with whom he practiced for about a decade.
“I lost a lot of sleep over this; it was a very difficult decision,” King said. “That’s why we invested in a search to try to recruit somebody to join us.”
But he noted that recruiting physicians in Vermont is difficult, in part because the state is ranked near the bottom in the U.S. in terms of pay scales for those positions. It is harder still, he said, to recruit someone for a small private practice, as opposed to a large health care organization.
King said the recruitment of physicians is extremely competitive, with ongoing efforts to fill some 205 positions statewide. In addition, he said he knows of five primary care physicians in this region who are considering retirement over the next two years.
PATIENT TRANSFERS
Many of the center’s patients have been finding new primary care physicians, King said, most with the Southwestern Vermont Health Care facilities in Pownal and Manchester.
Several members of the staff have also found positions at those facilities or others in the area, he said.
“This has been a wonderfully family-oriented office over the years,” King said. “Most are longtime employees. They know the patients, and the patients know them.”
COMMUNITY RESPONSE
The community responded quickly to the news, which King and the staff announced in late March on the center’s Facebook page, prompting expressions of sadness at the pending closure.
On Monday night, the Shaftsbury Select Board unanimously approved a resolution written by member Martha Cornwell honoring King on his retirement and thanking him for service and dedication to the community.
On his last day before retirement, June 30, the staff also will hold an open house for the community from noon to 4 p.m. to wish King a happy retirement.
State Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, said he inquired with U.S. Rep. Bernie Sanders’ office about the possibility of federal funding to maintain a medical office in Shaftsbury or possibly expand Arlington’s Battenkill Valley Health Center or a similar facility here.
The Arlington center is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center, funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and community support.
Durfee said that, although the senator’s staff expressed interest in pursuing funding, that would not be possible until at least October because of the federal budget cycle.
There might be a chance of funding, he said, “but not at this time.”
Durfee added that at this point it appears Shaftsbury Medical patients are finding new primary care physicians in the area.