SHAFTBURY — A 38-year-old Shaftsbury man pleaded guilty Wednesday to child pornography and possessing child sex abuse materials.
Ryan Moore’s guilty plea in Bennington Superior Court, part of a plea deal on the two charges reached with prosecutors, stemmed from an investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC,) an investigative arm of the Vermont Attorney General’s office. That office had received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Moore’s activities.
Moore was sentenced to one to five years for each guilty charge. Both of his sentences will run consecutively, meaning he received a two to 10 year sentence combined, all suspended, and a 10-year probation period with numerous conditions. When the probation is completed, Moore will have to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years. If Moore is unsuccessful on probation, he can wind up behind bars for the entire 10-year sentence.
His release conditions include not being charged with any other crimes, restricted travel, enrollment in a sex offender treatment program, participation in a sexual abuser program, no possession of any pornography, including visits to topless bars and adult book stores, searches of his residence without a warrant, random polygraph tests, no ownership of computers or access the internet, no contact with anyone under 16, no firearms, and an immediate registration as a sexual offender.
According to a police affidavit, the Cyber-tip pointed to an email address on Yahoo and a suspected photo file of a child under the age of 8 performing a sex act with an adult male. The Yahoo email address provided had already been on the investigators’ radar previously. A Yahoo representative viewed the uploaded file and sent the contents to the investigators, who traced the address to Moore. A search warrant was issued for his Shaftsbury residence. Several other inappropriate images and videos were found on numerous electronic devices seized and analyzed in that search.
The state of Vermont amended its original charges due to a legislative change in July of 2020 when the use of the term “child pornography” was changed in favor of “child sex abuse materials.”
An email from the Attorney General’s office to the Banner stated, “The Attorney General’s Office continues to be dedicated to holding perpetrators of child sexual abuse materials accountable for their actions. We thank the members of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for helping to secure this conviction and for their service in protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, our children.”
No victims or their families were present in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing. When asked if he had any comments, the defendant acknowledged taking steps to proactively address the issues that he has a problem with and taking responsibility for what happened.
The VT-ICAC is one of 61 coordinated state and regional ICAC task forces engaged in proactive and reactive investigations, forensic examinations, and community education. The ICAC is dedicated to the identification, apprehension, and prosecution of those responsible for the victimization and exploitation of children through the use of computers, computer technology, and the internet.