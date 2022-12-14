BENNINGTON — A Shaftsbury man who failed to register on the Vermont Sexual Offender database for five days after pleading guilty to a sexual assault on a minor on New Year’s Eve, 2001, was picked up Tuesday after police issued a search warrant for his arrest.
James Edward Cote, 42, was arraigned at the Bennington Superior Court on one count of failing to register as a sex offender for a period of five days. He faces a maximum of five years behind bars if convicted.
Cote pleaded guilty as part of a 2004 plea deal with prosecutors after sexually assaulting a minor under 16.
Cote was required to comply as part of his sex offender status after his conviction. He also allegedly moved without notifying and registering his address with authorities, which he was responsible for doing as part of the plea deal.
Cote told Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan that the reason he hadn’t been compliant was because he had been locked up in Massachusetts for the previous 30 days after flipping his van on the campus of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams in March.
Campus Police arrested Cote after his vehicle was found rolled over in a parking lot after jumping a curb, hitting a sign, hitting a tree, hitting a parked car, before flipping the van. Cote was the only person in the van. He got out of his vehicle and left the scene shortly after the crash. Both Cote and the other vehicles involved were significantly damaged.
Cote was charged in the North Adams incident with operating under the influence, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, operating after suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, and property damage.
Cote was released after Tuesday’s arrest with conditions, including a 7 a.m. to noon curfew at his new residence and his continued compliance with the Vermont Sexual Offender Registry.