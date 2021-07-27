SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police said they have cited a Shaftsbury man on suspicion of committing his fourth impaired driving offense, this time with a suspended license.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a caller alerted police that a vehicle had struck a set of guardrails while traveling north on Route 7A, and then turned into a private residence, police said.
State police said they located the vehicle, a pickup truck, shortly after the initial report of the incident, as well as the suspected operator, Danny R. Main, 34, of Shaftsbury, who was walking along the highway and examining the scene at routes 7A and 67.
The truck sustained damage to a front wheel, according to police.
Police said during the investigation, they suspected Main to be under the influence of drugs and began a DUI investigation. Main was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI-drugs, police said.
Police also learned that Main's privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the state of Vermont had been criminally suspended.
Main was cited and ordered to appear to answer to a charge of DUI, fourth offense, on Sept. 6 at Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.