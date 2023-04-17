SHAFTSBURY — A hit-and-run case in Bennington led state police to the home of a Shaftsbury man, who was cited for that alleged crime and also arrested for the third time for driving under the influence.
Vermont State Police were notified Friday just before midnight that a vehicle involved in a collision in the town of Bennington was spotted on West Mountain Road in Shaftsbury. State police subsequently located the vehicle traveling on Myers Road.
While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, it stopped at a nearby residence on Reddy Road.
The driver was identified as Lawrence Dunn Jr. of Shaftsbury.
While interacting with Dunn, police said he displayed indicators of impairment. Dunn was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence, third offense.
Dunn was processed at the Shaftsbury state police barracks and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on May 1.
He was also issued a citation for leaving the scene of a crash on behalf of the Bennington Police Department.