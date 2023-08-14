IMG_0439.JPG

Timothy McLenithan, 63, of Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a vehicle roll over on Cross Hill Road in Shaftsbury on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.. Another vehicle was involved in the crash and had left the scene.

The investigation revealed that Timothy McLenithan, 63, of Shaftsbury, was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane of travel. Another vehicle traveling eastbound, swerved to avoid the collision, ultimately crashing and landing on its roof over a shallow embankment.

When Troopers made contact with McLenithan, signs of intoxication were observed. McLenithan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Negligent Operation. He was later released with a criminal citation for DUI - Alcohol #2 (Refusal) and Negligent Operation, and will appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division later this month.

