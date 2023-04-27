SHAFTSBURY — A 29-year-old Shaftsbury man was arrested Wednesday on charges of domestic assault and committing an offense within the presence of a child.
Vermont State Police said they were notified about a family fight that occurred on Church Street in the town of Shaftsbury at 3:18 p.m.
The police investigation revealed that Jeremy Sanderson “caused bodily injury” to a household/family member, police said.
Troopers ultimately arrested Sanderson and transported him to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing, Sanderson was released on conditions pending a court appearance.