WHATELY, Mass. — A lack of license plates led Massachusetts State Police to arrest a Shaftsbury, Vt., man when a search of his car turned up heroin and guns.
Dylan Graskey, 35, of Shaftsbury, and a Springfield juvenile were arraigned at the Greenfield District Court on March 23, each facing charges of trafficking in heroin; trafficking in cocaine; two counts of illegal possession of a firearm; two counts of carrying a loaded firearm; two counts of illegal possession of a firearm in commission of a felony; and possession of a large capacity feeding device.
The day before at 3 p.m., Trooper Tyler Hersom was on patrol on Interstate 91 northbound in Whately when he saw the car with no plates. While conducting a vehicle stop of the car, Hersom got inconsistent stories and evasive answers from the five occupants and requested backup. Graskey was behind the wheel.
A state police drug dog arrived and had a sniff around the car's exterior. After the occupants were removed for the sniff and then placed back into the car, Hersom saw a white rectangular package under the passenger seat. It looked to him to be heroin.
Police detained the five people while executing a full search. In the vehicle, troopers found a 9 mm pistol, a .22-caliber pistol, about 1,150 stamped wax paper-folds containing suspected heroin, and about 35 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Graskey and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Springfield were placed under arrest and taken to the Northampton state police barracks for processing. Bail was set bail at $200,000 for Graskey and $100,000 for the young male.
The three other vehicle occupants were summonsed to Greenfield District Court to face criminal charges at a later date.