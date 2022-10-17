SHAFTSBURY — A Shaftsbury man is facing 20 years behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $30,000 from the bank account of a vulnerable victim without permission.
On Monday morning, Conor Farrell, 30, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on two counts — grand larceny, and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult — at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars if he’s found guilty.
According to a police affidavit, Farrell allegedly used the electronic fund transfer application Cash App to steal approximately $30,000 from the victim’s bank account. Police were alerted to the theft by a caregiver who found the money missing after the victim, a senior with a possible “declining mental state,” found his bank account was empty, leaving him nothing to live on.
The victim in the case had set up the app to financially help a son who lives in North Carolina. Farrell allegedly gained access to the app account and started sending large cash transfers to himself, his girlfriend’s neighbor and his girlfriend’s daughter.
During a recorded cellphone conversation between Farrell and the caregiver, Farrell allegedly admitted taking the money because his girlfriend “yelled at him” if he didn’t send her the funds. He also reportedly told the caregiver that he needed the money to “get the things like cigarettes he couldn’t acquire on his own.”
Farrell was released on his own recognizance with conditions, including staying away from the victim.