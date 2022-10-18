BENNINGTON — A Shaftsbury man who was charged with taking more than $30,000 from his father's account has filed a motion to suppress the statements of the victim and dismiss one of the charges — financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult — after it was revealed that his father had recently died.
Richard Burgoon, the defense attorney for Conor Farrell, 30, argued in his filing that any statements allegedly made by Farrell's father in regard to illegal transfers of funds on a money transfer app should be suppressed because the victim in the case was dead. Burgoon said the father's statements should be considered “hearsay” and that Farrell will be denied his constitutional right to confront his accuser. Therefore, he said, those statements should not be used against his client.
“None of these (statements) are believed to have been under oath,” Burgoon argued in the motion to suppress. “Even if they were under oath, with the death of (the victim), his statements are unavailable for any assessment of any alleged statements of Mr. Farrell. These, therefore, represent hearsay of an unavailable witness and are therefore inadmissible.”
In a separate motion to dismiss the vulnerable adult charge, Burgoon said, “There is no evidence or proof that the alleged vulnerable adult, now deceased, is a defined vulnerable adult as mandated by law. The State is unable to establish, using credible admissible evidence, that the victim, in fact, was a vulnerable adult. As such, the State cannot meet the mandated burden necessary to establish that Mr. Farrell is guilty beyond all reasonable doubt.”
On Monday morning, Farrell pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on two counts — grand larceny and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult — at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years behind bars if he’s found guilty.
Farrell allegedly used Cash-App, an electronic fund transfer application, to steal approximately $30,000 from the victim’s bank account. Police were alerted to the theft by a caregiver who found the money missing after Farrell's father, a senior with a possible “declining mental state,” according to a police affidavit, found his bank account was empty, leaving him nothing to live on. During a police interview, the father stated that he did not give his son permission to transfer the missing funds.
The father had set up the app to financially help a different son who lives in North Carolina. Farrell allegedly gained access to the app account and started sending large cash transfers to himself, his girlfriend’s neighbor, and his girlfriend’s daughter.
During a recorded cellphone conversation acquired by the Bennington Police Department between Farrell and the caregiver, Farrell allegedly admitted taking the money because his girlfriend “yelled at him” if he didn’t send her money. He reportedly told the caregiver that he needed the money to “get the things like cigarettes he couldn’t acquire on his own.”
The Banner does not generally reveal a victim’s name or relationship to the accused in criminal cases. However, since the alleged victim passed away, the victim is no longer in need of protection.
A status hearing is set for early December. As of press time, there is no decision on either defense motion.