SHAFTSBURY — Shaftsbury has officially introduced ordinances looking to change speed zones in town, close Dexter Road to motorized vehicles and prevent the discharge of firearms in all residential zoned areas in the village.
The Select Board spoke on the ordinances at its meeting Monday.
On Oct. 3, the board will officially adopt these ordinances, and the public will then have 44 days to file a petition to prevent the ordinances from being put into effect on Nov. 21. Such a petition needs to be signed by 5 percent of the Shaftsbury population, which is 165 to 170 people, according to Select Board Chairman Art Whitman. If a petition is presented, there will be a special town election to vote on the ordinance on Dec. 6.
In the town’s speed ordinance, over 30 streets in Shaftsbury will become 25-mph zones. These roads include Church Street, Buck Hill Road from Route 7A to Howard Park and Glastenview Drive. All other streets will be set at 35 mph, including Meyers Road, which is currently at 30 mph.
Board member Martha Cornwell said the board had citizen input, and Whitman agreed and said the board hasn’t received any complaints about the new speed ordinance.
The second ordinance will turn Dexter Road into Dexter Trail. Whitman said people drive up the road and then onto private property. To prevent this, the path will be closed to motor vehicles, and that differential will change it from a road to a trail. The public can still walk on the trail; it is only a ban on motorized transportation.
The third ordinance prevents firearms from being discharged in residential areas. Whitman said the necessity came out of an incident near Cleveland Avenue when an officer responded and told residents there was not a firearm ordinance in the town.
There was an ordinance, but it was limited to the fire and light district that has been dissolved since the 1970s.
The ordinance will prohibit the discharge of firearms in all residential zoned areas in the village. The ordinance states its purpose is to “regulate the discharge of firearms in the more heavily populated areas of the town of Shaftsbury.”
The ordinance details are available on the towns website, shaftsburyvt.gov.