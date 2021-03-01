SHAFTSBURY — “This is a little bit different meeting than we’re used to each year,” Shaftsbury Select Board Chairman Tim Scoggins said at the outset of the informational meeting held electronically over the weekend ahead of Town Meeting Day.
“It’s kind of like town meeting and kind of not like town meeting,” he said.
More than two dozen people on Sunday afternoon joined an informational meeting held through the Zoom platform to hear reports from officials and review ballot articles.
Town Meeting Day this year in Shaftsbury is again the first Tuesday in March — March 2 — but in a break from tradition occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the town’s select board voted in December to decide all town meeting business through an Australian ballot system.
In past years in Shaftsbury, residents have voted on the next municipal budget from the floor before casting ballots on other articles, including community appropriations, the following day.
The Australian ballot change, which the board was authorized to make because of state legislation, applies only to this year.
Shaftsbury voters who have not already cast ballots by mail may do so in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Town Garage on North Road.
The informational meeting format did not allow for participants to propose modifications to any ballot articles, but moderator Thomas Dailey permitted members of the public to offer comments at the conclusion of meeting segments.
Participants could use Zoom’s “raise hand” function to request to speak or type comments into an attached chat box, which Planning Commission member Martha Cornwell monitored.
During the meeting, Scoggins, who has served on the board since 2013 but is not seeking reelection this year, summarized the town government’s activities over the past year.
“I guess the greatest achievement of town government in the last year is that we continue to function,” he said, alluding to COVID-19-related challenges.
In response to the pandemic, the town limited access to Cole Hall and moved official meetings to videoconferencing software, but it managed still to maintain its roads.
“I would even say that in this last year, I thought the roads looked better than they have in quite a while,” said Scoggins, crediting the road crew for its work.
Scoggins also highlighted the municipality’s demolition of the old town garage and salt shed and its acquisition of another Frank Howard artwork.
For the upcoming fiscal year, the town plans to seek grants for improvements to Cole Hall, advance engineering and design work for a long-term effort to replace village water mains and completing the grant-funded replacement of a Shaftsbury Hollow Road culvert.
Several residents applauded Scoggins’ service to the town.
“It seems to me the board as a whole has worked really cohesively as a group — with differing opinions on things, but they’ve really moved the agenda of the town forward very successfully — and I think Tim should be credited with that as our chair,” said Lon McClintock, who chaired the board prior to Scoggins’ tenure.
The ballot articles themselves did not elicit protracted discussion. The biggest-ticket item — the town’s nearly $2.2 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 — represents an increase in expenditures of only about 1 percent and a half-cent addition to the current tax rate, Scoggins said.
“We always keep a tight budget — I hope people appreciate that — and this year it’s even tighter than normal,” Scoggins said.
Voters will also consider establishing a reserve fund for air packs for the town’s volunteer fire department and renewing a property-tax exemption for Shaftsbury Community House Inc.
Organizations that received community appropriations last year are slated to receive the same amount this year pending voter approval. There is one new addition to the list, Shire Kids, a nonprofit that partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to send books to young children, which is seeking $500.
State Rep. David Durfee, Bennington-3, who in November was elected to a second term in the Vermont Legislature and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, gave a legislative update during the meeting for constituents, describing the “big change” of voting on bills remotely since last March. State lawmakers will continue to work remotely until at least the end of May.
Durfee provided an overview of lawmakers’ response to the pandemic. Bills related to access to broadband and childcare — longstanding issues highlighted by the pandemic — are working their way through the committee process, he said.
Toward the end of the hourlong meeting, McClintock said that turnout for the town’s traditional floor meeting — which last year featured a potluck supper — is typically much higher.
“I suggest we consider this a failed experiment and look forward to getting together in the flesh this time next year,” McClintock said.
Dailey suggested turnout might have been higher if the meeting had been held on Monday evening but seconded McClintock’s comment.
“I think it’s a good idea if we could include the potluck — food — when we do it again next year,” he said.