SHAFTSBURY — The Select Board on Monday night unanimously authorized its town administrator to sign a three-year contract with Casella Waste Systems Inc., that will shift management responsibilities of the town-owned transfer station from the Rutland-based company to the municipality.
The new contract, set to take effect on Aug. 1, means that Casella will no longer maintain an on-site presence at the facility, its role essentially limited to periodically hauling away materials.
Town Administrator David Kiernan said the most significant change that users of the North Road facility will notice is that it will no longer accept construction and demolition materials, though nearby facilities in Bennington and Sunderland still accept the debris.
By assuming control of the facility, the town will also be able to modify the site’s configuration.
The municipality is planning to have larger containers installed and to construct ramps that allow for customers to dispose of recyclables in a more comfortable, downward manner.
The town also expects to have a contractor build a small office-like structure with a drive-up attendant’s window and to a hire a part-time supervisor. Kiernan said Monday that the town plans to start interviewing candidates for the position the following week.
Kiernan previously estimated that there would be a negligible difference in cost between continuing to use Casella’s management services or switching to an in-house model. Either way, the town projected its waste-management expenses to increase compared with the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30, largely due to an increase in recycling costs.
The transfer station ran about a $70,000 operating deficit in 2019, Kiernan said at a previous meeting, a figure that could be curbed in the future thanks to the board approving a $1 increase in the cost of disposing a 12-pound bag of trash at the facility.
The board on Monday also unanimously approved a new, one-year contract with the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department. The contract calls for same amount of service — 15 hours per week — at the same rate as last year, officials said.
BIDS OPENED
The board on Monday opened bids from potential vendors for three different opportunities — one road project and two expected equipment purchases.
The town received just one bid for the highway project — a largely grant-funded effort on West Mountain Road that includes ditching work and the installation of a culvert. The bidder offered to do the estimated two-week job for $23,989.
In response to a question from board member Ken Harrington regarding why the project couldn’t be tackled by the town’s own public works department, foreman Mike Yannotti and Kiernan explained that the project would take the small road crew away from other maintenance activities for a significant amount of time.
The town is also seeking to purchase a compact excavator in a deal that would involve it trading in a larger Volvo machine that dates to 2013. Three vendors offered to sell the municipality excavators that ranged in price from around $112,500 to $121,000 and, in turn, to credit the town anywhere from about $37,000 to $65,000 for the Volvo.
Lastly, town officials will evaluate two different offers to sell the town a tractor with a mid-mount boom mower for mowing town roadsides.
The board is expected to vote to award contracts for each matter at its next meeting, slated for Monday, Aug. 2.