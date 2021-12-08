SHAFTSBURY — Add Shaftsbury to the list of Southern Vermont towns that has enacted a mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The town’s Select Board, by a 3-2 vote on Nov. 29, adopted a mask mandate similar to the model suggested by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, which allows for towns to order masking in public indoor spaces.
Last month, the Vermont Legislature approved a change in the law allowing cities and towns to impose local mandates as Gov. Phil Scott opposed returning to a statewide mandate. Scott signed the bill into law Nov. 23.
On Monday, the Arlington Select Board declined to take up a mask mandate, but passed a policy requiring masks in town buildings and by town employees on the job. On Tuesday, Manchester approved masks in businesses, at the merchants' discretion, that are regularly open to the public and who register with the town.
The Bennington Select Board has yet to formally consider a mandate and is expected to take it up Monday.
In Shaftsbury, board Chairman Art Whitman, Vice Chairman Tony Krulikowski and member Mike Cichanowski voted in favor of the measure, while board members Ken Harrington and Joe Barber were opposed.
According to the meeting minutes, Harrington said he thought unvaccinated people should wear masks, but that vaccinated persons should not be required to do so. Barber cited a report saying masks do not markedly reduce transmission of the virus, and said the decision should be left to individuals.
Speaking in favor of a mandate, Krulikowski, who moved to enact the ordinance, said he thought masks should be required for the common good, according to the minutes.
Cichanowski said he thought the mandate would help. He said that if steps such as masks, hand washing and social distancing could save one life, he would consider it worthwhile.
Whitman said that while he found it strange to pass a mandate the town cannot practically enforce, people need to take responsibility to not harm other people, rather than embrace an “I can do what I want” attitude.