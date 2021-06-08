SHAFTSBURY — A previously approved but postponed increase in the price of disposing trash at the municipal transfer station will go into effect this July 1, the Select Board has decided.
During a meeting on Monday, the board unanimously approved the change, which will raise the cost to consumers of discarding waste at the station from $1 to $2 per 12-pound bag.
The meeting marked the board’s first official in-person proceeding since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic prompted a shift to remote gatherings. One board member, Joe Barber, participated Monday via teleconference, as did some members of the public.
The board first approved the change to the fee schedule — unaltered since 2006 — in January 2020, but implementation was subsequently delayed in light of the pandemic.
The change comes as the town continues to negotiate with Casella Waste Systems, Inc., the current manager of the transfer station, over the terms of a new contract related to the North Road facility. The current contract expires at the end of this month.
At the board’s last meeting, town officials indicated they would prefer to see the town manage the site and essentially limit Casella’s involvement to hauling away materials from the property. The cost difference between that option and one in which Casella retains its management role is negligible, according to Town Administrator David Kiernan.
In either scenario, the cost to the town for removal of recycling materials from the site is expected to increase by about $25,000 in the new fiscal year because haulers will no longer take those materials without compensation, Kiernan has explained.
Kiernan said he does not want to begin charging for recycling or composting at the facility, which could discourage those activities. That makes the need to increase waste-disposal fees at the facility, which already operates at a loss, all the more pressing.
“We can’t have it be such a loss leader,” Kiernan said of the facility. “It really does not pay for itself.”
Board member Ken Harrington asked if the rate hike could be limited to $0.75 per 12-pound bag, citing his longstanding concern that an overly steep increase could result in illegal dumping.
Kiernan responded that a fractional increase was impractical operationally. “It’d be a quarter nightmare because we’d have change everywhere,” he said.
Furthermore, Kiernan said, the current price is likely the lowest in the county. Even with the increase, using the transfer station will still be significantly cheaper than using a private service for at-home pickup, he said.
The board made no change to the $20 annual fee for the access permit needed for residents to use the station.
Kiernan and Select Board Chairman Art Whitman both said Monday that they had received positive feedback regarding the town’s plan to assume management responsibilities at the station.
Kiernan said questions related to the new contract have been submitted to and are pending with a Casella representative. One important topic, he said, centers around how quickly and when the recycling container at the facility is swapped.
A one-month extension of the current contract, which would keep Casella managing the site until the end of July, may be necessary if negotiations drag on, Kiernan said.
During the public-comment portion of the meeting, resident Sue Andrews, the retired director of Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, or GBICS, said she’s recently observed “an unbelievable amount of recycling that gets put in the trash.”
Andrews suggested the establishment of a citizens’ committee that could seek to “help to improve people’s behaviors around recycling.” Food waste that could be composted is also ending up in the trash, she said.
“It just seems like in 2021 we could be doing a lot better,” she said.
Whitman said the board would take the suggestion under advisement.
Andrews said she’d be willing to be involved in such an effort, though she expects to move to North Bennington sometime in the next year.
Kiernan said that once the town begins managing the transfer station it will have more opportunities to educate the public about appropriate sorting.
Later in the meeting, Whitman pointed out that it’s financially prudent for transfer-station customers to recycle, rather than place those items in the trash, since waste disposal is priced by weight.
For the same reason, it’s prudent to compost, Kiernan said, since food waste could constitute the heaviest part of one’s garbage.
As of last year, state law forbids placing food scraps in the trash. Information about the ban and possible alternatives to placing such waste in the trash are available on the Vermont Department of Conservation’s website.