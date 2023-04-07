BENNINGTON — A 2018 case in which a 21-year-old woman from Minnesota pleaded guilty to luring a minor online and sexually assaulting the victim on more than one occasion has led to questions regarding whether or when a defendant has fully paid their debt to society and what efforts at rehabilitation in the criminal justice system really mean.
Rosa Maria Pastrana, now 27, the mother of two young toddlers, appeared via video link in a Bennington courtroom on Thursday. Through her attorney, she asked Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady to close the door on her open-ended parole after serving a three-year prison sentence and three additional years of supervised parole, including numerous programs aimed at rehabilitation, without issues or re-offending.
Defense attorney Susan McManus presented witnesses during the motion hearing, including two parole officials who supervised Pastrana in her home state of Minnesota after she was released from prison. Both parole officers testified that Pastrana was a model citizen and parolee. Both women told the court that Pastrana completed every program she was required to complete. Both heaped lavish praise on the way Pastrana accepted responsibility for what happened and how she has tried to move on with her life in a meaningful way. Both attested to Pastrana’s near-zero risk of re-offending, and both encouraged the judge to discharge Pastrana from parole.
“There’s nothing more for us to do,” they said again and again.
On Dec. 12, 2016, when Pastrana was 21, police in Manchester became aware of a relationship between Pastrana and a 14-year-old male, which started over a four-month period online as chat sessions and progressed quickly to live videos, mutually exchanged illicit photographs, and finally to Pastrana driving to Vermont from Minnesota to be with the teen in person in a hotel room. At one point toward the end of the period, Pastrana told the victim's mother she was in love with her son.
Pastrana pleaded guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors to two counts — sexual assault with a victim under 16, and electronically luring a child. She received a 10-20-year sentence, concurrent, all suspended except for three years, which she served in Vermont. While in prison, Pastrana successfully completed several sex-based offender programs. By all accounts, she was a model prisoner. Pastrana then began an open-ended parole, served from her home base in Minnesota, which required her to participate in several other sexual offender treatment programs, all completed successfully.
Both parole officials stated Pastrana did exactly as they asked and was never in trouble. Pastrana has no other criminal history before or after this four-month incident.
Pastrana had two children, both now toddlers, after she was released. They both live with her. She is fully employed and, according to testimony, a model citizen. As part of her guilty plea, Pastrana was also required to register as a sexual offender. She has done so consistently and will be required to do so for the rest of her life.
“All evidence shows that she has been an A-plus model probationer,” McManus told the judge. “She has done everything we have asked of her. She is a dedicated member of her community in Minnesota and has moved on with her life. There’s nothing left to offer her, programming-wise.”
It was confirmed through the testimony of the parole officers that if Pastrana is required to continue her probation, the only thing that she will be required to do is check in once or twice a year with an email. There would be no further supervision.
“We try to encourage people to rehabilitate as part of a proper sentence. That is precisely what Rosa has done," McManus said. "She has satisfied her debt to society here in Vermont."
McManus then indicated that the victim's family, at the time of the original sentence, thought that the sentence was “far too severe a punishment.” There were no further statements from either the parents or the victim at the hearing.
"We are asking that the court dismiss her from probation,” McManus said.
State prosecutor Alexander Burke, while acknowledging the positive strides Pastrana has made since being sentenced, encouraged the court to keep her parole in place. Burke felt that, because of the offenses' seriousness, keeping the 10-20-year sentence hanging over Pastrana’s head would act as a huge deterrent, even if she is considered a low-level risk of re-offending.
“The goals of rehabilitation here have been met,” Burke stated, “but the facts of this case are still concerning. Mrs. Pastrana started a relationship with a minor, exchanged photos and videos of an illicit nature, then got in her car and traveled across state lines to be with him. There is some value to maintaining her parole. However, we would not be opposed to a light at the end of the tunnel.”
What Burke meant was a timeframe for Pastrana to come off probation in the future while keeping the threat of her 10-20 years behind bars in the near term, just to be sure. Burke didn’t state any timeframe that would satisfy the State.
Judge McDonald-Cady told both sides that she would take her decision “under advisement,” issuing a written decision by next Thursday.