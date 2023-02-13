BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman, once the longest-held Bennington County defendant for molesting a teenage boy in 2017, allegedly violated her parole twice by assaulting a family member, threatening them with a knife, and not completing a required sexual offender treatment program.
Stephanie Duval was 18 at the time of the 2017 assault. She pleaded guilty in 2021 to sexual assault, and was given a three-years to life sentence, suspended, with credit for time served. She’d been held without bail for over three years prior to her guilty plea. An amended sentence allowed for her to fill out her time on work crew release while on probation.
The new violation charges stemmed from an incident in September of last year, where she allegedly assaulted a family member.
In October 2021, Duval started a sexual offender treatment program. She was terminated from that program last April for failure to attend scheduled appointments.
Prosecutors have more options in cases of probation violations. They could ask the court to reimpose the original sentence, rework the sentence, or seek treatment options.
In this case, defense attorneys requested Duval be evaluated for possible mental health issues. Prosecutor Alexander Burke confirmed that’s what is being considered.
Duval was arraigned on the new charges at her violation hearing Monday afternoon and released on conditions as she awaits her upcoming evaluation.