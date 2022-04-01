BRATTLEBORO — A Barre man who was sentenced in 2010 to seven years in prison for child sex crimes had his request for a reduction of probation denied by a judge Thursday.
Ronald Cyr took a plea deal of 20 to 30 years with seven to serve on charges of sexual exploitation/attempting to lure a child and lewd and lascivious conduct. He was released in 2017 and has since been on indefinite probation.
On Thursday, Cyr told the in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, that he engaged in treatment while in prison and since being released.
"I've learned from treatment," he said. "I want to remain a law-abiding citizen."
Cyr was arrested Sept. 4, 2009, after he drove to Brattleboro to meet up at Wendy’s with what he thought was an underage girl. However, Cyr was actually chatting online with a Brattleboro Police detective for more than a year-and-a-half before the attempted meeting.
"It sounds as though you are doing well," said Judge Michael Kainen, after hearing from Cyr, now 74, as to the steps he has taken to understand how his actions hurt others. "You've said that you learned a lot from the sex offender treatment program. You present like a nice person, and it sounds as though you meet with your probation officer, you're compliant ... doing everything that we would want a probationer to do."
But, said Kainen, the judicial system looks at sex offenses a little differently when considering requests such as Cyr's because of the risk of recidivism.
Kainen referenced the Michael Jacques case, a sex offender with a history of crimes who said "all the right things" during sex offender treatment.
In 1993, Jacques was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Rutland High School student. He was placed on probation in 1996 and in 2000, he requested and was granted release from ongoing sex offender treatment. In 2006, Jacques was released.
Then, in 2008, Jacques abducted, raped and murdered his 12-year-old niece, Brooke Bennett of Braintree. Jacques, now 56, is serving a federal sentence of life in prison plus 70 years with no possibility for parole.
"As a society, we worry about our ability to gauge sex offenders and to know whether we can believe what they're really saying," said Kainen.
In response to the Jacques case, the Vermont Legislature make almost all sex offenses life sentence crimes.
"The idea was you could get a low minimum ... but be on supervision for the rest of your life, so that someone could always be monitoring in order to try to mitigate the risk that a sex offender poses to society," said the judge.
One exception, said Kainen, is if a offender gets a suspended sentence, which Cyr did.
"But the five years is just not a sufficient amount of time for me to make a conclusion that you no longer pose a risk," said Kainen.
Prior to Kainen's decision, Amber Gibbs, Cyr's probation and parole officer, noted that while Cyr has been compliant, his assessment score shows he poses a moderate to high risk of re-offending.
"It would be completely irresponsible for me to discharge you from probation right now," said Kainen.
Cyr had been charged as a habitual offender, having been previously convicted on several felony charges.
In 1990, he was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in Caledonia District Court for two counts of burglary and two counts of sexual assault.
Then in 1997, he was convicted of aggravated domestic assault in Washington County District Court, where he was sentenced to 12 to 15 years of jail time. Later that year, in the same court, he was also convicted of resisting arrest and violating an abuse prevention order.