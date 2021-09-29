BENNINGTON — A Hinsdale, Mass., man will serve 8 years in prison for sexually assaulting a toddler in a Bennington home in 2018.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones on Sept. 16 sentenced convicted sex offender Kyle Love, 30, to eight years to life, all but eight years suspended, with probation to follow until further notice.
Love pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child a day before he was supposed to go on trial back in April 2019.
Authorities proved that Love sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl at a Bennington home in January 2018. He had been scheduled for a two-day jury trial on aggravated sexual assault against a victim younger than 13, as well as lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. His charges were amended as part of his plea agreement. He was credited with time served.