BENNINGTON — Updated police procedures when it comes to officers' duty to intervene, response to mental health crises and the investigation of hate crimes, among other policies, are now viewable to the public on the Bennington Police Department's website.
Seven policies are among those identified by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in its 2020 assessment of the Bennington Police Department. The association's report is also posted on the town website, on the Community Policing page.
The policies were developed by seven-member Policy Advisory committees, each consisting of four community members joined by a standing group, including Police Cpl. Daniel Ferrara; Assistant Town Manager Dan Monks, and Select Board member Bruce Lee-Clark. In all, 23 community members, along with the police department, town administrators, and Select Board members, took part in the advisory committees.
The committees reviewed existing general orders and then compared orders, policies, and procedures from other agencies. Following the reviews and after public comment and consideration by the Select Board, the updated policies were adopted. Those policies were then sent to Police Chief Doucette and Lt. Camillo Grande, who reviewed and revised procedures where appropriate. The procedures were then released for more public comment. Doucette and Grande incorporated recommendations from community organizations and individuals into the final procedures as appropriate, and the new procedures were finalized.
The finalized procedures include those covering: Duty to Intervene, Use of Conducted Electrical Weapons, Fair and Impartial Policing, Investigation and Reporting of Hate Crimes, Response to Persons Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis, Domestic Violence Investigations, and Use of Force.
A statewide Use of Force policy, which superseded the town policy, was adopted by the Select Board on Aug. 23. The entire department also participated in mandatory training on the new Use of Force policy, which was completed prior to the policy going into effect on Oct. 1.
The updated policies and procedures can be found on the Bennington Police Department website at benningtonpolice.com under “About."