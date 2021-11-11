BENNINGTON — A $34.15 million agreement has been reached to settle a class-action suit in U.S. District Court over PFOA contamination in Bennington area wells and elevated levels in the blood of residents, the plaintiffs announced Thursday morning.
The proposed settlement calls for Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to pay a total of $34.15 million to compensate property owners for PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) contamination, including providing up to $6 million for continued medical monitoring for those who have higher than normal background levels of PFOA in their blood.
Saint-Gobain was the last owner of two former ChemFab Corp. plants in town that are considered the source of the once commonly used industrial chemical, which spread through exhaust stacks over a wide area and worked over time into soil and groundwater.
Saint-Gobain closed the last ChemFab plant here in 2002 and shifted the fabric coating operations to a New Hampshire facility. Fiberglass and other fabric material was coated at the ChemFab sites with liquid Teflon and dried at high temperature.
The contamination in hundreds of Bennington wells was discovered in testing that began in 2016, after similar contamination was documented in nearby Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
'SIGNIFICANT COMPENSATION'
“This settlement provides significant compensation and medical monitoring to the Bennington community affected by the PFOA contamination, and we strongly support it,” said James Sullivan, who is acting as spokesperson for the named suit plaintiffs and class representatives. “We especially want to initiate the medical monitoring program as soon as possible.”
PFOA has been associated with kidney, testicular and other cancers; ulcerative colitis, thyroid diseases and pregnancy induced hypertension and high cholesterol. Levels of PFOA in the blood are also known to go down slowly over a number of years.
The court first must approve the settlement, including the method for allocating the money, before the settlement funds will be available and the medical monitoring program is established, Sullivan and two of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Emily Joselson and David Silver, said in a release.
Under the settlement agreement, compensation to the property class will be supervised by a court-approved special master, with amounts for individual property owners proposed to be based on several factors, including the value of the property before the contamination was discovered and whether the owners drank from a PFOA contaminated well.
The medical monitoring program, also supervised by a court-approved administrator, will provide free testing and monitoring for certain medical conditions.
The program will be based at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center using local physicians, but arrangements will also be made for eligible class members who have moved away.
It is expected that the court will review the settlement documents and schedule a court date for a final approval hearing. Judge Geoffrey Crawford is presiding.
