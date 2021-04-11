BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department is set to post procedures the department has developed for implementing seven police policies reviewed and revised last fall and winter.
The policies for which the procedures were developed include: Response to Resistance/Use of Force; Duty to Intervene; Use of Conducted Electrical Weapons; Fair and Impartial Policing; Investigation and Reporting of Hate Crimes; Responding to Persons Experiencing a Mental Health Crisis; Domestic Violence Investigations. Town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said in a release that the adopted policies and related procedures will be available for public review as of Monday and posted on the town website’s community policing page.
A 10-day public comment period on those procedures will begin on Monday, April 19, at 8 a.m. and close on Wednesday, April 28, at 5 p.m., according to the release. Submissions must be made electronically at the town website, Barsotti said, and will be acknowledged at the email address provided by the submitter. Following the public comment period, the BPD will review and incorporate comments, as appropriate, the release states. Once the review of comments is complete, the final policies and procedures will be posted on the BPD website.
ONGOING REVIEW
Gathering comments on police procedures is the next step in an ongoing review by task force groups and officials of current BPD policies that began in September.
Policy reviews were suggested by consultants from the International Association of Chiefs of Police in a 55-page report based on a four-month review of current BPD procedures. The four-person IACP team released its report in April 2020.
COMMITTEES FORMED
The individual policy reviews were undertaken by seven-member advisory committees, consisting of up to four citizens and BPD Cpl. Daniel Ferrara; Assistant Town Manager Daniel Monks and Select Board member Bruce Lee-Clark.
In all, 23 community members participated in the fall policy review committees. Those revised policies were then reviewed and adopted by the Select Board.
Advisory groups now are reviewing another set of BPD policies, to be completed this spring. Those include police policies on Social Media, Special Events; Body Worn Cameras; Collaborative Partnerships; Employee Nepotism and Fraternization and Code of Conduct.
Once reviewed and revised by the committees, those polices also will go through a public adoption process before the Select Board before procedures are developed by the department.
STUDY SUGGESTED
The consultant review by the IACP team was commissioned by the Select Board in August 2019 after one was suggested by Attorney General T.J. Donovan in the wake of former Bennington state Rep. Kiah Morris’ decision in 2018 to end her re-election campaign.
Morris, who is African-American, and others had been critical of the department for not making any arrests concerning her complaints of racially motivated harassment and threats, leading to her leaving office. The IACP review included visits to Bennington to gather input from residents, groups and organizations, and meetings with BPD officers and local officials. The team also gathered comments from residents and groups and collected survey responses, including in ways designed to protect the identity of those registering complaints. Survey results that were included in the IACP report found that about 30 percent of those responding did not trust the Bennington department in at least some situations. Among other recommendations from the IACP were that the town consider a police advisory group or civilian review commission, which Select Board members have said will be taken up during the policy review process.
A number of residents and others also have advocated for a citizen police advisory or oversight committee, contending that is needed to provide an ongoing review.