MANCHESTER — A remarkable roster of Broadway stars are scheduled to perform in a concert series bringing the best of musical theater to Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion this summer and fall.
Andrea McArdle, who originated the role of “Annie,” is among the Broadway stars coming to Manchester. So are Lucie Arnaz, Orfeh and Andy Karl, and Deborah McKechnie, who was part of the original cast of “A Chorus Line.” Between the four of them are a Tony, an Emmy, and numerous Tony nominations, and countless shows before appreciative audiences around the world.
The Broadway in Vermont series is being assembled by Joshua Sherman, who's a Broadway producer, as well as the president and publisher of Old Mill Road Media, and Broadway star Christian Hoff, who moved to Manchester last year, as host. It's sponsored by Berkshire Bank.
Hoff has acting and singing talents of his own, as proven by a Tony award for his portrayal of Tommy DeVito in “Jersey Boys,” numerous TV, film and Broadway credits, and more than 1,000 performances with the Midtown Boys. But as host, he plans to get out of the way and let the performers do what they do best -- bond with the audience.
“We all love behind the scenes stories. When you’re watching the Olympics, you care deeply about the guy in the luge because you learn about the person, their journey and their stories,” he said.
The plan for the Broadway in Vermont series is to offer audiences “an intimate cabaret look … at the stories, the songs, who they worked with,” Hoff said.
Some of the performers are folks Hoff and Sherman have known for years; others are stars they believed would connect with audiences here.
“There's always an element of that when you're putting a show together ... who do you love the most? Who do you find working with elevates and makes the room a better place when you’re done?” Hoff said. “The list is very broad and vast, but they’re all people I enjoy working with.”
STAR POWER
Audiences will get up close and personal with some some amazing performers as a result of Sherman and Hoff's efforts:
• McArdle, appearing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, is the youngest actor ever nominated for a Tony for her portrayal in the title role of “Annie.” In addition to Broadway roles, she’s performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera House, and The White House. Her show, “Confessions of A Broadway Baby,” with musical director Steve Marzullo, features songs by Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, and Charles Strouse, as well as personal tales from her years in show business.
• Arnaz, appearing at 8 p.m. August 18 in "I Got The Job! Songs From My Musical Past," will return to her theatre roots, looking back at some of the roles she has had on stages throughout the world – from her ﬁrst role at age 14 as The Cheshire Cat in “Alice in Wonderland." With musical direction by Ron Abel, Arnaz will perform iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway’s greatest shows and offer anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators.
Aranaz won an Emmy for her documentary about her parents Lucille Ball and Dei Arnaz, “Lucy & Desi: A Home Movie.”
• Orfeh and Andy Karl met on the cast of “Saturday Night Fever” and are one of Broadway’s most formidable power couples. They’ve appeared together in “Legally Blonde” – which earned Orfeh a Tony nomination – and “Pretty Woman.” Karl has three Tony nominations of his own for “Rocky,” “On the Twentieth Century,” and “Groundhog Day.”
They’ll be performing an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues and theater tunes in “Legally Bound,” at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, in a show directed by Charles Randolph-Wright with music direction by Steven Jamail.
• McKechnie, a Tony winner for her performance in the original company of “A Chorus Line,” will perform “Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim” at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. An internationally respected actress and choreographer, McKechnie's Broadway credits include “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “The Education of Hyman Kaplan” and “Sondheim, A Musical Tribute,” which she also choreographed.
With musical direction by Ian Herman, McKechnie will celebrate Sondheim’s legacy by performing songs from many of his shows and sharing stories of her time working with him and the great influence he had in her life, professionally and personally.
SETTLING IN
Hoff and Sherman first knew each other as pen pals for more than a decade, but finally met in person last year. That quickly led to Sherman inviting Hoff to his East Arlington home and recording studio.
And if you’re a transplant to Southern Vermont, this is a story you know well: One visit was all it took to convince Hoff, a Southern California native, that the Northshire was where he and his family needed to be.
“The reason we're here is No. 1, quality of life for my family," Hoff said, adding the educational resources and environment make the Northshire “a place where we feel we can thrive.”
It didn’t take long for Hoff to settle in; he’s the host of “Jazz ‘n Töst” on WEQX-FM, sponsored by Töst Beverages and produced by Old Mill Road Recording.
The opportunity to work with Sherman in publishing, in the recording studio, and to host a jazz radio show are “the first fruits” of that move, Hoff said. And now, he’s hosting a series of Broadway concerts in his new home town.
“It’s always been a dream to live in a place like this. And to do what you love to do at the same time is beyond the dream,” he said.
“With Broadway having shut down during the pandemic a lot of people … have been looking for the next chapter – Where do I want to be who do do I want to spend time with? This just worked out incredibly well and happily for us,” Sherman added.
Sherman and Hoff thanked Berkshire Bank for their sponsorship, as well as local hospitality sponsors Kimpton Taconic Hotel, Equinox Golf Resort and Spa and Church Street Hospitality.