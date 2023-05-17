BENNINGTON — A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 to years to life in prison for attacking a resident at Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless’ shelter on Main Street in April of 2022.
Joshua McMahon, 44, was convicted of second degree attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack. He was found to be guilty of both charges in a two-day jury trial. The verdict handed down Jan. 12.
The entire encounter, captured by several surveillance cameras at the shelter, took place in less than a minute. McMahon is seen on camera arriving on a black motorcycle and approaching the back entrance of the building. Another camera showed McMahon quickly locating his victim, dragging him down a flight of stairs, wrestling him to the ground in the facility’s kitchen, and holding a folding knife to the victim’s throat.
According to the affidavit of probable cause for McMahon’s arrest, McMahon lost the knife during the ensuing struggle, punched the victim, and then struck the victim with a hot frying pan, before an employee at the shelter intervened and pushed McMahon off the victim. McMahon left the building seconds later.
The jury was instructed to determine which of the weapons would be included in the aggravated assault charge. The jury opted for the knife.
During the trial, the jury heard testimony from several eyewitnesses who were at the scene, as well as the officers who arrested McMahon later that day in Manchester, tying the motorcycle, clothing worn and the knife all to McMahon.
As is a defendant’s right in cases involving a possible life sentence, McMahon filed an appeal of the ruling immediately following his sentencing on May 10.
McMahon’s attorney, Arnold Gottlieb, filed a motion for mistrial prior to hearing the jury’s decision in January, claiming that investigators had a conversation with the victim just before the trial that was not disclosed to the defense.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady denied the motion, citing that Gottlieb had the chance to ask what the conversation was about during cross-examination of the detective in question, Corey Briggs.