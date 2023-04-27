WASHINGTON — Senator Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced new legislation to combat the rise in illicit use of the animal tranquilizer Xylazine, also known as Tranq.
The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality (TRANQ) Research Act directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to take steps to enhance understanding of Tranq and other novel synthetic drugs, develop new tests for detection, and establish partnerships with frontline entities who are often the first points of contact with new street drugs.
“The rise in use of Tranq and other synthetic drugs has had a devastating impact on communities in Vermont and across America. We need to address this crisis now, but we can’t do that without better information,” said Welch in a news release. “Folks across our communities — from nurses and physicians to mental health professionals and law enforcement — are on the frontlines of this crisis. With better information on Tranq we can direct resources to the people doing the important work to combat the rise of this dangerous new drug and help our communities.”
“The scourge of the drug epidemic continues to ravage communities in Texas and across the country,” said Cruz. “To protect our citizens, we must work swiftly to prevent deadly new drugs like Tranq and the truly horrifying side effects that come with it from taking hold. I am proud to work on a bipartisan basis with Senator Welch to improve our knowledge of these devastating drugs so we can aid those on the frontline of this battle.”
Xylazine is a powerful sedative used by veterinarians. Although the tranquilizer is often combined with opioids like fentanyl, it is not an opioid, and so cannot be reversed with Narcan and may reduce its efficacy. Tranq also has gruesome side effects, causing large wounds that will not heal.
Xylazine use has spread rapidly throughout the country. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reports skyrocketing detections of xylazine, with growth between 2020 and 2021 of 61 percent in the Northeast, 198 percent in the South, 112 percent in the West, and 7 percent in the Midwest.
In Vermont, Xylazine was reported present in almost 30 percent of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths. With overdose deaths increasing for the third consecutive year in the state, Vermont’s recovery professionals need additional support and resources to understand, treat, and prevent the use of fentanyl, xylazine, and other dangerous illicit drugs, Welch said.
According to the DEA, “the presence of Xylazine in illicit drug combinations and its detection in fatal overdoses may be more widespread than reported as a number of jurisdictions across the country may not include xylazine in forensic laboratory or toxicology testing.”
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., and Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., have introduced bipartisan companion legislation (H.R. 1734) to the TRANQ Research Act in the House of Representatives.
On April 12, the Office of National Drug Control Policy declared fentanyl—adulterated or associated xylazine — an “emerging threat” to the country, the first time in history a substance formally received this declaration.