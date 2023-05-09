MONTPELIER – Sen. Dick Sears said he heard from hundreds of constituents before he and Sen. Brian Campion voted to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act on Tuesday.
The bill cleared the Vermont Senate by the minimum required two-thirds majority and now heads to the House for an override vote. Another two-thirds majority would make the bill law.
Sears, speaking to explain his vote after the override passed by a roll-call vote of 20-10, said he heard from many constituents who were concerned that the cost of transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable heat sources, such as electric heat pumps, will land on them.
“The hundreds of people I heard from, particularly senior citizens, are truly worried and scared,” Sears said. “It will be our jobs to help alleviate those fears.”
He also held out the possibility that the plan, if it proves unaffordable, won’t move forward, in the same manner that legislation establishing single-payer healthcare in Vermont was scuttled.
“Finally we may see the same results as we did with single payer,” Sears said.
Sears also said he believes it’s important for the state to act. “I truly believe that climate change is real, [and] that little Vermont has to play its part,” he said.
The bill, S. 5, directs the Public Utility Commission to write rules establishing a system in which fuel dealers would be asked to provide more renewable sources of heating fuel, or purchase credits. The bill requires the Legislature to revisit those rules in two years and then vote whether to move ahead with the plan.
“I’ve given a lot of thought and done a lot of research on S.5,” Sears said. “I’ve come to the conclusion that it is truly a feasibility study, and nothing can move forward until the Legislature and the governor have supported it or determined it will not work.”
Campion said he also took calls on his vote. He believes Sears received more calls because conservative activists identified Sears as a potential swing vote on the override and urged followers to contact him.
"We really can't live with our heads in the sand," Campion said of his yes vote. "We can't completely ignore that we too have a role as it relates to climate change."
He said the bill is "an important step forward" in establishing a process for the PUC to set rules, and for the Legislature to decide whether to enact those rules in 2025. It also serves as a model for other states to consider -- a role Vermont has played well in the past, Campion said.
He's confident that the plan will move forward when the time comes to vote again.
"I am optimistic ... that this will be a cost savings [to Vermonters]. Nobody is saving a lot of money on their fuel prices right now," Campion said.
Proponents say the bill is needed to help the state meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets and will help transition the state to renewable energy. Getting off fossil fuels will lessen the blow of global price swings beyond the state’s control and keep heating dollars in Vermont, supporters have said.
Opponents have said the costs will be passed along to customers and will prove unaffordable for people living on lower or fixed incomes, with little return in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Some have also criticized the plan for not going far enough on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, and for carving out exceptions for heat and electricity produced by natural gas and biomass fuels such as wood.
Sen. Irene Wrenner, D-Chittenden North, said she voted no for those reasons and criticized how the bill was produced.
“S.5 was a plan that was authored by special interests to benefit foreign owned energy companies who supply Vermont with fracked gas extracted with chemicals such as PFAS and electricity made with burning wood from Vermont forests,” Wrenner said. “If this bill were truly about greenhouse gas reduction, biomass, biofuels and fracked gas wouldn't get a pass. Instead, those without a seat at the table will pay to enrich those who had one.”
Campion, asked about that criticism, said the bottom line is that the bill will reduce fossil fuel use. "People can say what they want but that's the goal of this bill ... if we achieve that, the environmental needs will be met as well as reducing costs."
Wrenner and two other Democratic senators, Robert Starr and Dick Mazza, joined all seven Republican members in supporting the governor's veto. In a prepared statement, Scott thanked those senators for their support as he kept up the heat in trying to sustain his veto.
“I also want to thank the many thousands of Vermonters who have reached out to their legislators advocating against this bill. The House will take its final vote later this week. Please continue to make your voice heard, and I will continue to work to make it at the center of this debate,” Scott said.