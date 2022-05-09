BENNINGTON — In an election season where headlines have focused on who’s stepping down, Bennington County’s senators say they intend to stick around if the voters send them back to Montpelier.
Democratic Sen. Richard Sears and Sen. Brian Campion both said Monday they intend to seek another two-year term in the Senate.
Sears, who acknowledged he contemplated stepping down when the current term ends, said his experience is needed, given the coming turnover in state government.
The state will elect four new statewide officers this fall, and a number of lawmakers in key roles are leaving the Statehouse. including both Windham Senators, Jeanette White and President Pro Tem Becca Balint.
He said his decision followed “a lot of discussions and a lot of soul-searching.”
“I thought it would be a bad time to leave in terms of consistency. Also, I feel I’m still pretty effective in getting things done,” Sears said. “But the most important thing is, this corner of the state needs someone who can move things along.”
Sears, 79, was elected to the Senate in 1992. Second only to Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, in seniority, Sears is chairman of the Judiciary Committee, a member of the Appropriations Committee and a regular Senate participant in conference committees, where the two chambers hammer out compromises.
Sears said he had been considering stepping aside, given a number of personal issues, most notably the health of his wife, Beverly.
“It made it more difficult than normal,” he said of the decision-making process.
But conversations with family, and the pending departures of several senators and four of the state’s six elected officers — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Treasurer Beth Pearce — led Sears to decide that another two-year term, if endorsed by the voters, was in order.
Sears pointed to his work in getting $390,000 into the Senate version of the Fiscal 2023 budget for Pathways Vermont’s Housing First program in Bennington. That money was not in the House version of the budget, and Sears said he worked with House and Senate leaders to make sure it was included.
“I think it’s an important step forward in paying attention to some of most difficult homelessness cases we have in the state,” Sears said.
Campion, who has served in the Legislature for 12 years and in the Senate for eight, said he expected Sears would run again.
The chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Campion said he’s proud of the work he’s done on behalf of the district, from workforce development and COVID recovery efforts to the pension bill and reform of the state’s per-pupil weighting formula.
“First and foremost, I’m deeply committed to my constituents and advancing Bennington County and Wilmington, as it relates to economic development, as it relates to education, as it relates to the special needs and issues our county deals with,” Campion said.
He also cited his partnership with Sears in continuing to address the effects of PFOA contamination in Bennington County, and in advocating for $55 million to help test for and mitigate PCBs on school campuses.
“I feel my committee played an important role in the economic development bill as it relates to education policy and making improvements to address the nursing shortage and health care worker shortage,” Campion said. “I want to continue that work.”