MONTPELIER — Continuing a process begin last year, the Vermont Senate’s Rules Committee has moved to have the body consider a pair of amendments to the Vermont Constitution addressing reproductive rights and slavery next Friday, April 9.
The votes are the second step in a three-step process required to amend the state Constitution.
Proposal 5, which passed both houses of the General Assembly last year, would add a new Article 22 to Chapter 1 of the Vermont Constitution explicitly affirming reproductive autonomy. It reads: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Proposal 2, also passed by both houses last year, would clarify Chapter 1, Article 1.
While the Vermont Constitution adopted by the founders of the Vermont Republic in 1777 and re-adopted upon statehood in 1791 prohibited slavery, it expressly did so for adults.
Article 1 currently reads, in part: “no person born in this country, or brought from over sea, ought to beholden by law, to serve any person as a servant, slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of twenty-one years, unless bound by the person’s own consent, after arriving to such age, or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”
Proposal 2 would eliminate any ambiguity by striking that clause completely, and replacing it with: “therefore slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
“We recognize that there is a great deal of weight and history behind any changes to the Vermont Constitution,” Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint said Tuesday. “Both of these proposals have strong, bipartisan support in the Senate. They help better ensure essential liberties for Vermonters and enshrine our shared values of freedom and justice. We look forward to taking this next step to strengthen our State Constitution.”
By rule, six legislative days of notice are required before any Senate action on the proposals on the seventh day.
Following the Senate vote, the House must also concur. If it does, the amendments will put to Vermonters for a direct vote.