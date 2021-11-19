MONTPELIER — Lawmakers will convene at the statehouse on Monday to consider a bill that would allow cities and towns to pass their own mask mandates as winter approaches and the spread of COVID-19 remains high.
The bill, which was discussed by the Senate Committee on Government Operations on Friday and is to be introduced by the committee on Monday in the Senate, would allow cities and towns to institute mask mandates limited to their communities. Gov. Phil Scott offered that proposal as a compromise to legislative leaders who wanted a statewide mask mandate, which he opposes at this time.
Earlier this year, Brattleboro’s Select Board passed a mask mandate, only to have the Scott administration reject it, claiming the town lacked the authority to do so.
The bill is intended to allow cities and towns to pass such mandates, which would be renewable every 30 days until April 30 of next year.
The two chambers face different rules for Monday's session. House members must attend in person at the statehouse, while Senate members may attend remotely. But one rule will be enforced for anyone in the statehouse: Wear a mask.
Scott has said he will veto a bill that seeks anything more than local mask mandates.
“At this phase in the pandemic, with more than 20 months of experience, broad, top-down mandates and the overuse of executive emergency power is not appropriate and counterproductive to our ultimate path forward, which is getting more people vaccinated and boosted,” he said Wednesday.
Scott has continued to ask Vermonters to get vaccinated against COVID and to wear masks indoors.
Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint of Brattleboro said the hope is the bill can be passed in both chambers — the House and Senate — on Monday. She said leaders in both chambers will be working over the weekend to secure votes for passage, as they want the bill passed and signed in time for the arrival of winter tourists to the state.
The majority Democratic leadership is also walking a tightrope with Republicans, who must agree to suspensions of the rules to pass the bill.
“There can always can be shenanigans on the floor, but anything we take up needs a rule suspension.” Balint, D-Windham, said. As of Friday, GOP leaders in both chambers were in agreement, she said.
Balint remains disappointed that Scott didn’t pivot to a statewide mandate in the face of rising case counts.
“What we got was an ultimatum: Pass this or nothing,” she said. “Come January, we’ll have the ability to take this up in earnest and do a deeper dive.”
The administration has the authority to sign off on individual town requests but has declined to do so, Balint said. What Scott is terming an "olive branch," she said, "many of us are viewing more as a stick."
"[Scott] clearly doesn't want his hands on this," Balint said. "That puts us in a difficult situation. We are hearing from municipalities that they want more tools ... we feel an obligation to do everything we can to protect citizens."
A draft bill provided by the Scott administration would allow cities and towns to require persons to wear masks indoors in public spaces. It would allow exemptions for people in strenuous exercise, children under the age of 2, people with medical or developmental challenges, people who have difficulty breathing or are covered by other Department of Health guidance.
In a letter to the committee, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns supported the proposal.
“As the holiday season approaches, many Vermont cities and towns face alarmingly high case counts and strong transmission rates due to the delta variant of the coronavirus,” the agency said. “In light of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masking in public places, we urge you to approve legislation that will provide local officials the authority to establish masking requirements within their jurisdictions.”
One possible amendment, proposed by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale on Friday, would require the Department of Health to update town COVID counts daily on its website. Discussion at a hearing that day centered around whether town-by-town or countywide data was more helpful, and whether information about trends in cases was more useful than daily updates.
But Ram Hinsdale's Government Operations committee did not vote Friday on whether to amend the bill, as chairwoman Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, said it would be up to the members to decide Monday.
“It would be up to whoever offers the amendment to convince 29 other people to vote for it,” White said.